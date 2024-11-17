 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

UEFA Nations League 2024-25: Netherlands books last eight spot after convincing win over Hungary

Wout Weghorst and Cody Gakpo both scored from the spot while Denzel Dumfries and the returning Teun Koopmeiners added two more after the break.

Published : Nov 17, 2024 07:14 IST , AMSTERDAM - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Netherlands’ Teun Koopmeiners celebrates scoring the fourth goal with Denzel Dumfries.
Netherlands’ Teun Koopmeiners celebrates scoring the fourth goal with Denzel Dumfries. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Netherlands’ Teun Koopmeiners celebrates scoring the fourth goal with Denzel Dumfries. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Two first-half penalties and two quality strikes in the second half handed the Netherlands a 4-0 win over Hungary on Saturday and a place in the Nations League quarterfinals in March as it guaranteed itself a top-two finish in Group A3.

Wout Weghorst and Cody Gakpo both scored from the spot while Denzel Dumfries and the returning Teun Koopmeiners added two more after the break.

The game at the Johan Cruyff Stadium was halted after seven minutes when Hungary assistant coach Adam Szalai suffered what looked to be a seizure on the bench.

His legs could be seen kicking as he lay on the ground, quickly surrounded by staff members and substitutes. It led to a 13-minute stoppage while he was being treated and it was only after a discussion among the players on the field that the Hungary team agreed to play on.

ALSO READ | Poland team sheet error costs Swiderski chance to play against Portugal

But they had to face a penalty immediately as a VAR check found that defender Tamas Nikitscher had handled the ball trying to clear a Gakpo cross in the last action before the game was halted.

Weghorst tucked the ball away to give the Dutch the lead and they won a second penalty in stoppage time at the end of the first half when Donyell Malen was tripped by Zsolt Nagy. This time Gakpo took the kick and, like Weghorst, sent Denes Dibusz the wrong way.

The Hungary goalkeeper made several excellent stops in the first half to keep the score down to only 2-0, notably tipping Tijjani Reijnders’ goal-bound header over the bar.

But in the 64th minute, there was little he could do as Dumfries laced a volleyed shot into the net from an angle after a half clearance fell to him unmarked on the right of the attack.

The Dutch looked a lot more fluent with influential midfielder Frenkie de Jong back in the team for the first time in 13 months after his lengthy ankle injury, which ruled him out of the European Championship in Germany earlier this year.

Koopmeiners was also back for the first time since suffering a groin injury ahead of Euro 2024 and celebrated with a quality header in the 85th minute.

The Netherlands advanced to eight points in the standings, five behind Germany on 13 after their thrashing of Bosnia and Herzegovina 7-0 in Freiburg.

Hungary cannot overhaul the Dutch even if it finishes with the same points after its final games on Tuesday because of the head-to-head results between the pair.

Hungary’s federation said that the 36-year-old Szalai, a former Bundesliga striker, was recovering in a hospital in Amsterdam.

Related stories

Related Topics

UEFA Nations League /

Netherlands /

Hungary

Latest on Sportstar

  1. UEFA Nations League 2024-25: Netherlands books last eight spot after convincing win over Hungary
    Reuters
  2. Sinner cruises past Ruud to face Fritz in ATP Finals title decider
    Reuters
  3. Italy vs France LIVE streaming info, UEFA Nations League: When, where to watch ITA vs FRA? Preview; Predicted lineups
    Team Sportstar
  4. Retiring Nadal won’t play Davis Cup singles if he’s not feeling good enough
    AP
  5. Indian Racing Festival, Round 5: Sohil Shah claims maiden victory to boost Goa title hopes
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Can Amorim unite Man United?

Ayon Sengupta
Breathing rarefied air: Arjun Erigaisi made history at the European Chess Club Cup by breaking into the exclusive 2800 rating club in the live chess ratings, which update in real time. To date, only 16 players worldwide have reached this milestone. 

From adversity to ubiquity: The story of Arjun Erigaisi

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. UEFA Nations League 2024-25: Netherlands books last eight spot after convincing win over Hungary
    Reuters
  2. More injuries hit Belgium before last Nations League outing
    Reuters
  3. Kosovo FA says it warned UEFA about possible provocation by Romania fans
    Reuters
  4. Bayern Munich goalkeeper Mala Grohs diagnosed with a malignant tumor, club extends contract
    AP
  5. Who is Viktor Gyokeres? Sporting Lisbon’s goal-scoring sensation who has outscored Haaland, Lewandowski and Kane
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. UEFA Nations League 2024-25: Netherlands books last eight spot after convincing win over Hungary
    Reuters
  2. Sinner cruises past Ruud to face Fritz in ATP Finals title decider
    Reuters
  3. Italy vs France LIVE streaming info, UEFA Nations League: When, where to watch ITA vs FRA? Preview; Predicted lineups
    Team Sportstar
  4. Retiring Nadal won’t play Davis Cup singles if he’s not feeling good enough
    AP
  5. Indian Racing Festival, Round 5: Sohil Shah claims maiden victory to boost Goa title hopes
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment