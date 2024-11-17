 />
Sinner cruises past Ruud to face Fritz in ATP Finals title decider

Sinner was unstoppable as he dispatched Ruud 6-1, 6-2 in the evening session at a packed Inalpi Arena and will be favourite to become Italy’s first winner of the prestigious year-ender.

Published : Nov 17, 2024 06:58 IST , Turin, Italy - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Jannik Sinner celebrates victory against Casper Ruud following the semifinal on Day Seven of the Nitto ATP finals 2024.
Jannik Sinner celebrates victory against Casper Ruud following the semifinal on Day Seven of the Nitto ATP finals 2024. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Jannik Sinner celebrates victory against Casper Ruud following the semifinal on Day Seven of the Nitto ATP finals 2024. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Imperious home favourite and world number one Jannik Sinner outclassed Norway’s Casper Ruud to set up an ATP Finals title decider against Taylor Fritz on Saturday.

Sinner was unstoppable as he dispatched Ruud 6-1, 6-2 in the evening session at a packed Inalpi Arena and will be favourite to become Italy’s first winner of the prestigious year-ender.

The second semi-final was a stark contrast to the first in which Fritz and world number two Alexander Zverev were involved in a ferocious slugfest, the American winning 6-3, 3-6, 7-6(3).

ALSO READ | Fritz outlasts Zverev to become first American since 2006 to reach ATP Finals title match

Fritz is the first American to reach the final since James Blake in 2006 and will hope to become the first American to lift the trophy since Pete Sampras in 1999.

Sinner’s stupendous year may have been clouded by an anti-doping controversy but on the court he is finishing the season like an express train and has won 25 of his last 26 matches.

The 23-year-old was razor-sharp against Ruud and was in complete control after breaking serve in the second game. He reached the final without dropping a set.

  Sinner cruises past Ruud to face Fritz in ATP Finals title decider
    Reuters
  Italy vs France LIVE streaming info, UEFA Nations League: When, where to watch ITA vs FRA? Preview; Predicted lineups
    Team Sportstar
  Retiring Nadal won't play Davis Cup singles if he's not feeling good enough
    AP
  Indian Racing Festival, Round 5: Sohil Shah claims maiden victory to boost Goa title hopes
    Team Sportstar
  DMK Afzal, a 1962 Asian Games champion with India in football, struggling with finances and memory loss
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
Can Amorim unite Man United?

Ayon Sengupta
Breathing rarefied air: Arjun Erigaisi made history at the European Chess Club Cup by breaking into the exclusive 2800 rating club in the live chess ratings, which update in real time. To date, only 16 players worldwide have reached this milestone. 

From adversity to ubiquity: The story of Arjun Erigaisi

Mayank
  Sinner cruises past Ruud to face Fritz in ATP Finals title decider
    Reuters
  Retiring Nadal won't play Davis Cup singles if he's not feeling good enough
    AP
  Paolini, Errani lead Italy to BJK Cup semifinals with win over Japan
    Reuters
  Fritz outlasts Zverev to become first American since 2006 to reach ATP Finals title match
    Reuters
  Alcaraz eyeing triumphant Davis Cup farewell for Nadal after ATP Finals exit
    AFP
