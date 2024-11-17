Imperious home favourite and world number one Jannik Sinner outclassed Norway’s Casper Ruud to set up an ATP Finals title decider against Taylor Fritz on Saturday.

Sinner was unstoppable as he dispatched Ruud 6-1, 6-2 in the evening session at a packed Inalpi Arena and will be favourite to become Italy’s first winner of the prestigious year-ender.

The second semi-final was a stark contrast to the first in which Fritz and world number two Alexander Zverev were involved in a ferocious slugfest, the American winning 6-3, 3-6, 7-6(3).

Fritz is the first American to reach the final since James Blake in 2006 and will hope to become the first American to lift the trophy since Pete Sampras in 1999.

Sinner’s stupendous year may have been clouded by an anti-doping controversy but on the court he is finishing the season like an express train and has won 25 of his last 26 matches.

The 23-year-old was razor-sharp against Ruud and was in complete control after breaking serve in the second game. He reached the final without dropping a set.