Italy vs France LIVE streaming info, UEFA Nations League: When, where to watch ITA vs FRA? Preview; Predicted lineups

All you need to know about the Italy vs France UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match to be played at the San Siro Stadium in Milan, Italy.

Published : Nov 17, 2024 06:49 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Sandro Tonali celebrates scoring his team’s first goal during the UEFA Nations League Group A2 football match between Belgium and Italy.
Sandro Tonali celebrates scoring his team’s first goal during the UEFA Nations League Group A2 football match between Belgium and Italy. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Sandro Tonali celebrates scoring his team’s first goal during the UEFA Nations League Group A2 football match between Belgium and Italy. | Photo Credit: AFP

Italy will host France in the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 League A Group 2 match at the San Siro Stadium in Milan, Italy on Sunday.

Italy heads into the clash after pipping Belgium 1-0 in their previous fixture to book its place in the quarterfinals. Having registered four wins and one draw, Italy is currently placed on top of League A Group 2 standings with 13 points from five games.

France, however,  will look to return to winning ways after it was held to a goalless draw by Israel at the Stade de France. With three wins, one draw and one loss, France are placed second in the League A Group 2 standings.

Les Bleus, which have also qualified for the quarterfinals, will once again miss the services of their captain Kylian Mbappe and be without Ousmane Dembele, Aurelien Tchouameni and Wesley Fofana due to injuries.

-Team Sportstar

PREDICTED LINEUPS

Italy: Donnarumma (gk), Di Lorenzo, Buongiorno, Bastoni, Cambiaso, Frattesi, Locatelli, Dimarco, Tonali, Barella, Kean

France: Maignan (gk), Kounde, Konate, Saliba, Hernandez, Kante, Camavinga, Dembele, Olise, Barcola, Kolo Muani

LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO

When will the Italy vs France UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match kick off?
The Italy vs France UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match will kick off at 1:15 AM IST, on Sunday, November 17 at the San Siro Stadium in Milan, Italy.
Where to watch the Italy vs France UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match?
The Italy vs France UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network. The match will also be SonyLiv app and website.

