East Bengal, one of the oldest football clubs in India, was inducted into the Indian Super League with great fanfare in 2020. However, in the four years that followed, with the Red-and-Gold Brigade having had quite the disappointing run— never making the knockouts and finishing in the bottom two on three occasions—the excitement has waned.

Earlier this year, though, a wind of change under head coach Carles Cuadrat saw the side lift the Kalinga Super Cup, beating defending champion Odisha FC in its own backyard. The title was its first trophy in 12 years, with the club hoping for more magic from Cuadrat, who had coached Bengaluru FC in its ISL-winning campaign in his previous stint in Indian football in 2019.

East Bengal was the biggest spender in the summer transfer window this season, splurging nearly six crores to build a new-look squad for continental as well as national challenges.

It roped in the previous ISL edition’s Golden Boot winner, Dimitrios Diamantakos, the player with the most assists, Madih Talal, and the highest goalscorer in last season’s Durand Cup, David Lalhlansanga, as its attacking reinforcements.

It also rejigged its defence with three key signings: two centre-backs Anwar Ali and Hector Yuste and one central defensive midfielder in Jeakson Singh.

East Bengal, which had signed 16 players in the previous summer window, has reworked its strategy to go for quality over quantity by acquiring experienced campaigners. The move might prove crucial for the unit to help acclimatise with the Indian conditions and style of play.

Carles Cuadrat – A set-piece merchant or the anti-thesis of a protagonist?

Cuadrat, who is a La Masia graduate and an under-18 Spain international, got into football management, in a limited capacity. He worked under former Barca manager Frank Rijkaard when the latter moved to Turkey to take charge of top-division side Galatasaray.

He later moved to Bengaluru FC as assistant coach to Albert Roca in 2016 and helped the Blues become the first Indian side to reach the AFC Cup final in the same year and won the Federation Cup a year later.

After Roca left, Cuadrat led Bengaluru FC to the ISL title – its only crown thus far – and later moved to Denmark, as the assistant coach of FC Midtjylland, which reached the knockout round play-offs in the 2022-23 season.

Cuadrat is known as a set-piece merchant for his penchant for attacks through set-pieces – one that continued to be the norm for East Bengal when he returned to India last year.

East Bengal reached the final of the Durand Cup after 19 years, under Cuadrat, scoring six of its eight goals through set-pieces but lost the final to Mohun Bagan Super Giant.

This season, however, Cuadrat has failed to work his magic with the team, losing out on a chance to play in the AFC Champions League 2 – after a 2-3 loss to Altyn Asyr in the preliminary round playoff – and getting knocked out of the 2024 Durand Cup with a 1-2 loss to Shillong Lajong in the quarterfinals.

Cuadrat’s philosophy turned into the very antithesis of a masterpiece at Bengaluru shortly ahead of his exit in 2021. With East Bengal looking to turn the tide in the Indian Super League season, only time will tell if he can turn things around in his second stint in India.

Expected finish – Semifinal

East Bengal, on paper, promises tremendous potential in Diamantakos and Talal, who had 32 goal contributions (16 goals and as many assists) last season. At the back, it has Anwar and Yuste, who won the Durand Cup and the ISL Shield last season with Mohun Bagan SG.

Despite having a good set of players, East Bengal can be found wanting on the flanks, without veteran full-backs Mandar Rao Desai and Harmanjot Khabra. And that might be an impediment for the Red-and-Gold Brigade deeper into the season.

Players to watch out for

Dimitrios Diamantakos

Diamantakos, who was Kerala Blasters’ most important forward in the previous season, having been involved in 16 of its 33 goals, will look to continue his form in India. With a frame of 182cm, his height will also be an advantage for Cuadrat, making him a perfect receiver of crosses.

Dimitrios Diamantakos, the Blasters hero, will be expected to have a blast at EBFC. | Photo Credit: PTI

Madih Talal

Talal was the most important player for Punjab FC in his maiden ISL season, assisting 10 goals. His ability to sniff opportunities in the final third will be crucial for Cuadrat to find goals. Talal is also a set-piece specialist, one of Cuadrat’s many strengths.

Madih (No .8 in Punjab’s orange, face to camera) will be expected to replicate his success for his new side. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT/The Hindu

Transfer rating – 9/10

East Bengal might have suffered a major blow this season, with a two-window ban - from the Player Status Committee of the All India Football Federation – but its signings this time around can still prove to be significant if they click as they did with their former clubs in Indian football.

Talal and Diamantakos put aside, Jeakson played a key role in helping Kerala Blasters to the ISL final, two years ago, while David Lalhlansanga helped Mohammedan Sporting win the I-League last season as it secured promotion to the ISL.