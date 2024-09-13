MagazineBuy Print

Latest issue of Sportstar

ISL 2024-25: Bengaluru aims for positive start at home, East Bengal looks to stamp early authority

In the previous edition, BFC suffered its worst-ever ISL performance, with 22 points from the same number of matches and the Blues did not win a single away fixture.

Published : Sep 13, 2024 17:13 IST , BENGALURU - 2 MINS READ

Ashwin Achal
Bengaluru FC (BFC) Head Coach Gerard Zaragoza, and Defender Rahul Bheke, at the pre-match press conference, ahead of the 2024-25 Indian Super League (ISL) match between Bengaluru FC (BFC) and East Bengal FC, at Sree Kanteerava Stadium, in Bengaluru on September 13, 2024.
Bengaluru FC (BFC) Head Coach Gerard Zaragoza, and Defender Rahul Bheke, at the pre-match press conference, ahead of the 2024-25 Indian Super League (ISL) match between Bengaluru FC (BFC) and East Bengal FC, at Sree Kanteerava Stadium, in Bengaluru on September 13, 2024. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K/THE HINDU
infoIcon

Bengaluru FC (BFC) Head Coach Gerard Zaragoza, and Defender Rahul Bheke, at the pre-match press conference, ahead of the 2024-25 Indian Super League (ISL) match between Bengaluru FC (BFC) and East Bengal FC, at Sree Kanteerava Stadium, in Bengaluru on September 13, 2024. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K/THE HINDU

After a disastrous 2023-24 campaign, Bengaluru FC (BFC) will look to start the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season with a clean slate against East Bengal here on Saturday.

In the previous edition, BFC suffered its worst-ever ISL performance, with 22 points from the same number of matches. A lack of goals proved to be a big drawback, and the outfit did not win a single away fixture.

Head Coach Gerard Zaragoza will hope that the six new signings - Spanish attacker Edgar Mendez, Rahul Bheke, Lalthuammawia Ralte, midfielder Alberto Noguera, Argentine striker Jorge Pereyra Diaz and former Punjab FC left-back Mohamed Salah - count for adequate reinforcement.

There are high expectations from Mendez, who has featured extensively in the Spanish La Liga.

Bheke, who makes his return to the club, is tasked with providing leadership on the field. The timing could not be better, as only a week ago, Bheke was handed the India captain’s armband in the Intercontinental Club.

The management will look to Bheke and Sunil Chhetri to guide the team through rough waters.

East Bengal will be forced to contend with the absence of Anwar Ali, who has been suspended by the AIFF’s Players’ Status Committee for wrongful contract termination with Mohun Bagan.

The Red and Gold will be desperate to reverse its dismal record in the ISL. New arrivals - last season’s highest goal-scorer scorer Dimitrios Diamantakos (from Kerala Blasters), and the top assist provider, Madih Talal (from Punjab FC) - could force a turnaround. Defensive midfielder Jeakson Singh, who moved from Kerala Blasters, is another notable addition.

East Bengal head coach Carles Cuadrat returns to the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, a venue he once called home during his five-year coaching stint with BFC.

Off-side: Sport isn’t only about winning — it has lessons to teach us

Ayon Sengupta
Peerless: When Armand Duplantis enters an event now, his only real competition is with himself. What else can you expect from the man who has broken the world record 10 times over the last four years.

One small centimetre for man, a giant leap for Armand Duplantis

Jonathan Selvaraj
