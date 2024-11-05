Man United manager Amorim talks about links to Manchester City before taking up MUFC job

Manchester United’s manager Ruben Amorim has said that picking the Red Devils was a ‘clear choice’ and crossing to the other side, to Manchester City, was not in the picture at the moment for him.

“Links with Man City? My club is Manchester United, it’s been my clear choice. I wanted to sign for Man United, it’s the club I want,” Amorim said in an interview before Sporting CP’s clash Man City in the UEFA Champions League.

United named the 39-year-old as its next manager after sacking Erik ten Hag, following a 1-2 loss to West Ham United in the Premier League. However, the Portuguese will only join the club on November 11, after the international break.

Amorim’s appointment came just two weeks after Hugo Viana was roped in an Manchester City’s sporting director from the upcoming season. Viana and Amorim have both worked in Sporting previously, with the duo helping the team win Portugal’s premier division after 19 years.

But Amorim said that despite the thought of following his former teammate and colleague to City crossing his mind, he was happy with the way things ended up, with the two going separate ways in Manchester.

“It’s something that crosses your mind but I never had any doubts,” Amorim told a news conference on Monday.

“My decision has been made and that’s the club I want to work for. That’s where I want to continue my career as a coach. It crossed my mind, but I decided on the club I wanted and I didn’t want anything else. I wanted Manchester United and that’s what I did.”