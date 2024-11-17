 />
Mumbai announces squad for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Shreyas Iyer named captain; Shaw, Rahane included

Shreyas Iyer was named the captain of the side which includes the likes of Ajinkya Rahane and Prithvi Shaw.

Published : Nov 17, 2024 18:11 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Mumbai’s Shreyas Iyer in action.
Mumbai’s Shreyas Iyer in action. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/The Hindu
infoIcon

Mumbai’s Shreyas Iyer in action. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/The Hindu

The Mumbai Cricket Association on Sunday announced the squad for the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, which is scheduled to begin on November 23. 

Shreyas Iyer was named the captain of the side, which includes the likes of Ajinkya Rahane and Prithvi Shaw, who was earlier excluded from the Ranji Trophy squad due to fitness-related issues. 

Iyer has been in red-hot form this Ranji Trophy season as he looks to make his way back into the Indian side, scoring 452 runs at 90.40 with two centuries.

Key exclusions include Shivam Dube and Tushar Deshpande, both of whom are sidelined due to injuries. 

Mumbai squad
Shreyas Iyer (c), Prithvi Shaw, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Jay Bista, Ajinkya Rahane, Siddhesh Lad, Suryansh Shedge, Sairaj Patil, Hardik Tamore (wk), Aakash Anand (wk), Shams Mulani, Himanshu Singh, Tanush Kotian, Shardul Thakur, Mohit Avasthi, Royston Dias, Juned Khan.

Related Topics

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy /

Shreyas Iyer /

mumbai cricket association

Latest issue of Sportstar

Can Amorim unite Man United?

Ayon Sengupta
Breathing rarefied air: Arjun Erigaisi made history at the European Chess Club Cup by breaking into the exclusive 2800 rating club in the live chess ratings, which update in real time. To date, only 16 players worldwide have reached this milestone. 

From adversity to ubiquity: The story of Arjun Erigaisi

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

