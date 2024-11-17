Mumbai announces squad for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Shreyas Iyer named captain; Shaw, Rahane included

The Mumbai Cricket Association on Sunday announced the squad for the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, which is scheduled to begin on November 23.
Shreyas Iyer was named the captain of the side, which includes the likes of Ajinkya Rahane and Prithvi Shaw, who was earlier excluded from the Ranji Trophy squad due to fitness-related issues.
Iyer has been in red-hot form this Ranji Trophy season as he looks to make his way back into the Indian side, scoring 452 runs at 90.40 with two centuries.
Key exclusions include Shivam Dube and Tushar Deshpande, both of whom are sidelined due to injuries.
Mumbai squad
