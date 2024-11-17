Need to be proactive against Ashwin, says Smith ahead of Border Gavaskar Trophy series

Australian batting talisman Steve Smith wants to adopt a proactive approach against Ravichandran Ashwin in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy to avoid his struggles against the Indian spinner during the 2020-21 series.

Ashwin had nicked off Smith thrice during that rubber, and later in 2023 the Indian off-spinner dismissed the Aussie twice as he could only make 22 runs against his old foe.

“I don’t like getting out to off-spin in Australia. But he’s also a very good bowler and he came in with some decent plans. There were a couple of occasions where he got on top of me,” Smith told the Sydney Morning Herald.

“But then I got on top of him at the SCG when I was a bit more proactive (Smith made 131 and 81 at Sydney). So, that’s key for me. Just be proactive against him and not let him settle and bowl the way he wants to,” he added.

Ashwin’s Test bowling average stands at a modest 42.15 in Australia compared to his home average of 21.57.

Smith hoped to land the first blow on the 38-year-old to gain an early upper hand in the five-match series, beginning at Perth from November 22.

ALSO READ | India vs Australia: Rohit Sharma to miss Perth Test, Jasprit Bumrah to captain side - Reports

The Tamil Nadu man recently said that he had worked out Smith after some initial struggles against him.

“I think I’ve kind of figured out what he does or how he bats, I’ve had an edge over him. I’ve had the wood over him,” Ashwin had told Channel Seven.

But Smith did not read too much into it.

“Ashwin and I have had some good battles over the years. When you have five matches, if someone gets on top of another player, they could have 10 innings against them.

“So, you’re facing those mental challenges each game, and if it goes one way early, they will feel under pressure against that player. There’s nowhere to hide in five games like there are in a two-game series,” said the New South Wales man.

The 35-year-old, who is 315 shy of 10,000 Test runs, will bat at his favoured No. 4 slot against India after opening the innings for four Tests earlier this year.

It was not a successful experiment and Smith hoped to hit the ground running early from a position where he made runs at an average in excess of 60.

‘It always makes your summer better when you start well. It gives you a lot of confidence. It’s about not overthinking things. It’s playing each ball as it comes and keeping it simple.

“When I’m playing my best, I’m not overthinking and I’m just playing what’s in front of me. It’s going to be a good battle,” he explained.