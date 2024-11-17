 />
Tata Steel Chess 2024: After clinching rapid title, Magnus Carlsen wins blitz tournament with a round to spare

The Norwegian Grand Master beat Vincent Keymer and Daniil Dubov to make sure the rapid title was his, with a round to spare.

Published : Nov 17, 2024 16:48 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Kolkata, West Bengal, MAGNUS CARLSEN keep a steady lead on the 13th round at the Tata Steel Chess India Blitz. Photo DEBASISH BHADURI
Kolkata, West Bengal, MAGNUS CARLSEN keep a steady lead on the 13th round at the Tata Steel Chess India Blitz. Photo DEBASISH BHADURI | Photo Credit: DEBASISH BHADURI/The Hindu
infoIcon

Kolkata, West Bengal, MAGNUS CARLSEN keep a steady lead on the 13th round at the Tata Steel Chess India Blitz. Photo DEBASISH BHADURI | Photo Credit: DEBASISH BHADURI/The Hindu

Five-time world champion Magnus Carlsen continued his domination at the Tata Steel Chess 2024 in Kolkata as he clinched the blitz title with a round to spare at the Dhono Dhanyo Auditorium on Sunday.

This comes after he came out on top and won the rapid title on Friday.

The Norwegian Grand Master beat Vincent Keymer and Daniil Dubov to make sure the rapid title was his, with a round to spare.

More to follow...

Magnus Carlsen /

Tata Steel Chess India Rapid & Blitz 2024

Can Amorim unite Man United?

Ayon Sengupta
Breathing rarefied air: Arjun Erigaisi made history at the European Chess Club Cup by breaking into the exclusive 2800 rating club in the live chess ratings, which update in real time. To date, only 16 players worldwide have reached this milestone. 

From adversity to ubiquity: The story of Arjun Erigaisi

Mayank
