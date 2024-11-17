Tata Steel Chess 2024: After clinching rapid title, Magnus Carlsen wins blitz tournament with a round to spare

Five-time world champion Magnus Carlsen continued his domination at the Tata Steel Chess 2024 in Kolkata as he clinched the blitz title with a round to spare at the Dhono Dhanyo Auditorium on Sunday.

This comes after he came out on top and won the rapid title on Friday.

The Norwegian Grand Master beat Vincent Keymer and Daniil Dubov to make sure the rapid title was his, with a round to spare.

