Rishabh Pant will go under the hammer for the first time since 2016 during the upcoming IPL 2025 mega auction, which is set to take place in Jeddah on November 24 and 25.

Pant, who was with Delhi Capitals since making his IPL debut more than eight years ago, was not among DC’s four retained players list despite him being the captain last season.

While DC might consider using a Right to Match (RTM) card for him, the wicketkeeper-batter is highly likely to spark a bidding war, especially given his recent form in international cricket.

Here are three teams that could go after Pant during the IPL mega auction:

Punjab Kings

The Punjab-based franchise holds a significant purse of Rs. 110 crore and is expected to make bold moves, including the potential acquisition of Rishabh Pant. Pant’s inclusion would be a strategic boost, given the unique value he brings as a left-handed middle-order batter, a skilled wicketkeeper, an adept spin-hitter, and a capable leader. His established rapport with the newly appointed head coach, Ricky Ponting — with whom he shared a successful stint at Delhi — could further enhance his fit within the PBKS setup.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

RCB is also in search of a similar profile for its playing XI: a captain who is also a wicketkeeper-batter, and Pant fits the bill perfectly. With the team playing a minimum of seven matches at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, the conditions are well-suited to his aggressive batting style.

Lucknow Super Giants

After releasing KL Rahul, LSG is another franchise searching for a long-term captaincy option, and Pant appears to be a strong candidate. His ability to play spin effectively would be valuable, given the history of the surface in Lucknow as a slow turner.