IPL auction 2025: Three teams likely to target Rishabh Pant

While there might be a chance of DC using a Right to Match (RTM) card on him, the wicketkeeper-batter is very likely to begin a bidding war especially given his recent run of form in international cricket.

Published : Nov 17, 2024 16:58 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO:  Rishabh Pant's inclusion would be a strategic boost for any team, given the unique value he brings as a left-handed middle-order batter, a skilled wicketkeeper, an adept spin-hitter, and a capable leader. 
FILE PHOTO:  Rishabh Pant’s inclusion would be a strategic boost for any team, given the unique value he brings as a left-handed middle-order batter, a skilled wicketkeeper, an adept spin-hitter, and a capable leader.  | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR / The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO:  Rishabh Pant’s inclusion would be a strategic boost for any team, given the unique value he brings as a left-handed middle-order batter, a skilled wicketkeeper, an adept spin-hitter, and a capable leader.  | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR / The Hindu

Rishabh Pant will go under the hammer for the first time since 2016 during the upcoming IPL 2025 mega auction, which is set to take place in Jeddah on November 24 and 25.

Pant, who was with Delhi Capitals since making his IPL debut more than eight years ago, was not among DC’s four retained players list despite him being the captain last season.

While DC might consider using a Right to Match (RTM) card for him, the wicketkeeper-batter is highly likely to spark a bidding war, especially given his recent form in international cricket.

IPL auction 2025: Three teams likely to target Ravichandran Ashwin

Here are three teams that could go after Pant during the IPL mega auction:

Punjab Kings

The Punjab-based franchise holds a significant purse of Rs. 110 crore and is expected to make bold moves, including the potential acquisition of Rishabh Pant. Pant’s inclusion would be a strategic boost, given the unique value he brings as a left-handed middle-order batter, a skilled wicketkeeper, an adept spin-hitter, and a capable leader. His established rapport with the newly appointed head coach, Ricky Ponting — with whom he shared a successful stint at Delhi — could further enhance his fit within the PBKS setup. 

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

RCB is also in search of a similar profile for its playing XI: a captain who is also a wicketkeeper-batter, and Pant fits the bill perfectly. With the team playing a minimum of seven matches at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, the conditions are well-suited to his aggressive batting style.

Lucknow Super Giants

After releasing KL Rahul, LSG is another franchise searching for a long-term captaincy option, and Pant appears to be a strong candidate. His ability to play spin effectively would be valuable, given the history of the surface in Lucknow as a slow turner.

Can Amorim unite Man United?

Ayon Sengupta
Breathing rarefied air: Arjun Erigaisi made history at the European Chess Club Cup by breaking into the exclusive 2800 rating club in the live chess ratings, which update in real time. To date, only 16 players worldwide have reached this milestone. 

From adversity to ubiquity: The story of Arjun Erigaisi

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

