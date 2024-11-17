 />
India vs Australia: KL Rahul fit to play Perth Test after recovering from injury

Rahul was hit on the hand during the first day of India’s intra-squad match in Perth but subsequent scans revealed that the batter did not suffer any fracture.

Published : Nov 17, 2024 16:48 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
KL Rahul of India walks from the field after being struck on his right arm from a delivery by Prasidh Krishna.
KL Rahul of India walks from the field after being struck on his right arm from a delivery by Prasidh Krishna. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
KL Rahul of India walks from the field after being struck on his right arm from a delivery by Prasidh Krishna. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

India batter KL Rahul has recovered from an injury he suffered during the side’s intra-squad match in Perth and is fit to play in the first Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed with a video released on social media.

The one-minute clip showed glimpses of Rahul batting in the nets on Sunday. He was hit by a delivery from Prasidh Krishna on Friday, the first day of the three-day match, and went off the field.

“I’m feeling good and I batted today. Getting ready for the first game. I was happy that I could come here early and get some time to get used to the conditions. I got a lot of time to prepare for this series and I’m really excited and looking forward to it,” Rahul said.

Rahul also played India A’s second unofficial Test match against Australia A earlier in November.

The team management had ensured Devdutt Padikkal stayed back in Australia as cover for Rahul, but his recovery bodes well for India’s batting order for the first Test in Perth starting on November 22.

The Indian team’s physiotherapists also explained the batter’s injury and recovery process. “The key for us is to make sure there are no fractures or bone lesions in there. It has been 48 hours since the impact and he has responded well to the treatment. He should be ready to go,” said Kamlesh Jain.

“I took for the x-ray scan and based on the report I was a lot more confident that he should be fine. It was just a matter of controlling the pain and giving him some confidence. From a medical point of view, he is absolutely fine,” added Yogesh Parmar.

