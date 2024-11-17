SL vs NZ LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: Wellalage removes Tim Robinson; Young, Nicholls at crease

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 2nd ODI match being played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy.

LINEUPS

New Zealand: Will Young, Tim Robinson, Henry Nicholls, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitch Hay (wk), Mitchell Santner (c), Nathan Smith, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kamindu Mendis, Charith Asalanka (c), Janith Liyanage, Dunith Wellalage, Jeffrey Vandersay, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando.

TOSS - Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka wins the toss and opts to field against New Zealand.

SQUAD

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka (c), Janith Liyanage, Kamindu Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Dilshan Madushanka, Asitha Fernando, Kusal Perera, Dushan Hemantha, Nishan Madushka, Dunith Wellalage, Mohamed Shiraz, Chamindu Wickramasinghe.

New Zealand: Will Young, Tim Robinson, Henry Nicholls, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitch Hay (wk), Mitchell Santner (c), Nathan Smith, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, Adam Milne, Dean Foxcroft, Josh Clarkson, Zakary Foulkes.

LIVE STREAMING INFO

The Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 2nd ODI match will be streamed live on the Sony LIV app and website. The live telecast of the match will be available on Sony Sports Network.