 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

SL vs NZ LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: Wellalage removes Tim Robinson; Young, Nicholls at crease

SL vs NZ Live Score: Catch the live score and updates from the Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 2nd ODI match being played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy.

Updated : Nov 17, 2024 14:47 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Sri Lanka’s Kusal Mendis, right, is congratulated by teammate Avishka Fernando after the 1st ODI.
Sri Lanka’s Kusal Mendis, right, is congratulated by teammate Avishka Fernando after the 1st ODI. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Sri Lanka’s Kusal Mendis, right, is congratulated by teammate Avishka Fernando after the 1st ODI. | Photo Credit: AP

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 2nd ODI match being played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy.

LINEUPS

New Zealand: Will Young, Tim Robinson, Henry Nicholls, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitch Hay (wk), Mitchell Santner (c), Nathan Smith, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kamindu Mendis, Charith Asalanka (c), Janith Liyanage, Dunith Wellalage, Jeffrey Vandersay, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando.

TOSS - Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka wins the toss and opts to field against New Zealand.

SQUAD

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka (c), Janith Liyanage, Kamindu Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Dilshan Madushanka, Asitha Fernando, Kusal Perera, Dushan Hemantha, Nishan Madushka, Dunith Wellalage, Mohamed Shiraz, Chamindu Wickramasinghe.

New Zealand: Will Young, Tim Robinson, Henry Nicholls, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitch Hay (wk), Mitchell Santner (c), Nathan Smith, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, Adam Milne, Dean Foxcroft, Josh Clarkson, Zakary Foulkes.

LIVE STREAMING INFO

The Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 2nd ODI match will be streamed live on the Sony LIV app and website. The live telecast of the match will be available on Sony Sports Network.

Related Topics

Sri Lanka /

New Zealand

Latest on Sportstar

  1. SL vs NZ LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: Wellalage removes Tim Robinson; Young, Nicholls at crease
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL 2025 auction: Which South Africa players are included in the final player pool?
    Team Sportstar
  3. UEFA Nations League: Harry Kane hopes Tuchel’s winning record will help end England’s trophy wait
    Reuters
  4. R. Praggnanandhaa: I’m not someone who wins six in a row often, so it’s definitely a good sign
    Mayank
  5. India vs Australia: Go hard at Virat Kohli, says Glenn McGrath ahead of Perth Test
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Can Amorim unite Man United?

Ayon Sengupta
Breathing rarefied air: Arjun Erigaisi made history at the European Chess Club Cup by breaking into the exclusive 2800 rating club in the live chess ratings, which update in real time. To date, only 16 players worldwide have reached this milestone. 

From adversity to ubiquity: The story of Arjun Erigaisi

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. SL vs NZ LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: Wellalage removes Tim Robinson; Young, Nicholls at crease
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Australia: Go hard at Virat Kohli, says Glenn McGrath ahead of Perth Test
    Team Sportstar
  3. WI vs ENG, 4th T20I: West Indies chases down 219 to beat England by five wickets
    AP
  4. Shahrukh Khan: Gujarat Titans gives an immense feeling of home that I haven’t found anywhere else
    Sankar Narayanan EH
  5. Ranji Trophy’s importance will always be paramount; I play for the thrill of it: Jayant Yadav
    Pranay Rajiv
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. SL vs NZ LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: Wellalage removes Tim Robinson; Young, Nicholls at crease
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL 2025 auction: Which South Africa players are included in the final player pool?
    Team Sportstar
  3. UEFA Nations League: Harry Kane hopes Tuchel’s winning record will help end England’s trophy wait
    Reuters
  4. R. Praggnanandhaa: I’m not someone who wins six in a row often, so it’s definitely a good sign
    Mayank
  5. India vs Australia: Go hard at Virat Kohli, says Glenn McGrath ahead of Perth Test
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment