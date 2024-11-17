 />
UEFA Nations League: Harry Kane hopes Tuchel’s winning record will help end England’s trophy wait

Former PSG, Chelsea and Bayern coach Tuchel was appointed last month, becoming just the third foreigner to take charge after Sweden’s Sven-Goran Eriksson and Italian Fabio Capello.

Published : Nov 17, 2024 13:40 IST , BENGALURU - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Kane, England's captain and record goalscorer, worked with Tuchel at Bayern, where the pair forged a strong relationship.

infoIcon



England captain Harry Kane expects incoming German coach Thomas Tuchel to have the backing of fans despite his nationality, adding that his track record could help the team end a 58-year wait for a major trophy.

England reached a FIFA World Cup semifinal and two European Championship finals under Gareth Southgate, but have not won the World Cup, or any other major trophy, since 1966.

Former Paris St Germain, Chelsea and Bayern Munich coach Tuchel was appointed last month, becoming the first German to manage England and just the third foreigner to take charge after Sweden’s Sven-Goran Eriksson and Italian Fabio Capello.

He will take charge of England in January.

“I think the fans will (back Tuchel). It will be results-dependent, really - and probably the way we’re playing. Ultimately, England fans want to win,” Kane told reporters on Saturday.

“We all want to win. I think Thomas gives us a great opportunity to do that with his history of winning the Champions League and big major competitions.

“Obviously he knows he’s going to have to - I don’t want to say win the fans over - but he has to produce and that’s by playing style and results. Ultimately, in 19 months, if we win the World Cup together I don’t think anyone’s going to have a problem with him.”

Kane, England’s captain and record goalscorer, worked with Tuchel at Bayern, where the pair forged a strong relationship.

“Thomas is really disciplined in what he wants - and he won’t shy away from confrontation if need be,” Kane said.

“He gets that balance right of having a relaxed environment when you’re not training, with a bit of banter and a laugh and a joke, but when you’re on the pitch it is full focus.

“For international football, having that energy in short bursts is really important, especially when you get to major tournaments and you’re away for six weeks and you see the same faces all the time.”

England faces Ireland in its final Nations League group game later on Sunday, which will also be interim-manager Lee Carsley’s last match in charge. 

