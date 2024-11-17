The mega auction for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season will be held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on November 24 and 25 with 574 players set to go under the hammer.
Out of this final pool, 31 players are from South Africa. Kagiso Rabada and David Miller lead the pack and will be up for signing in the marquee set at a base price of Rs. 2 crore.
Here is the list of South Africa players and their base prices in the IPL 2025 mega auction:
- 1. Kagiso Rabada - Rs. 2 crore
- 2. David Miller - Rs. 2 crore
- 3. Aiden Markram - Rs. 2 crore
- 4. Quinton de Kock - Rs. 2 crore
- 5. Anrich Nortje - Rs. 2 crore
- 6. Faf du Plessis - Rs. 2 crore
- 7. Marco Jansen - Rs. 2 crore
- 8. Rilee Roussouw - Rs. 2 crore
- 9. Rassie van der Dussen - Rs. 2 crore
- 10. Nandre Burger - Rs. 1.25 crore
- 11. Gerald Coetzee - Rs. 1.25 crore
- 12. Ryan Rickelton - Rs. 1 crore
- 13. Wayne Parnell - Rs. 1 crore
- 14. Lungi Ngidi - Rs. 1 crore
- 15. Donovan Ferreira - Rs. 75 lakh
- 16. Keshav Maharaj - Rs. 75 lakh
- 17. Dewald Brevis - Rs. 75 lakh
- 18. Nqabayomzi Peter - Rs. 75 lakh
- 19. Tabraiz Shamsi - Rs. 75 lakh
- 20. Matthew Breetzke - Rs. 75 lakh
- 21. Kyle Verreynne - Rs. 75 lakh
- 22. Kwena Maphaka - Rs. 75 lakh
- 23. Lizaad Williams - Rs. 75 lakh
- 24. Ottneil Baartman - Rs. 75 lakh
- 25. Wiaan Mulder - Rs. 75 lakh
- 26. Dwaine Pretorius - Rs. 75 lakh
- 27. Junior Dala - Rs. 75 lakh
- 28. Daryn Dupavillon - Rs. 75 lakh
- 29. Patrick Kruger - Rs. 75 lakh
- 30. Corbin Bosch - Rs. 30 lakh
- 31. Duan Jansen - Rs. 30 lakh
