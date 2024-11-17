With 212 IPL appearances, R. Ashwin is the most experienced player in the upcoming IPL mega auction players list. The off-spinner will be part of Set 4, which comprises capped all-rounders.

Ashwin, who was with Rajasthan Royals (RR) during the last auction cycle, has registered for a base price of Rs 2 crore. RR will not be able to retain the veteran spinner using the RTM card since it has used up all six available slots during the retentions.

Here are three teams that could go after Ashwin during the upcoming IPL mega auction:

CHENNAI SUPER KINGS

Could there be a homecoming for R. Ashwin this time? The spinner, who first rose to prominence with the Chennai-based franchise in 2009, donned the yellow jersey until 2015 before being picked up by the now-defunct Rising Pune Super Giant and later by Punjab Kings (then Kings XI Punjab) in 2018.

With left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja a constant presence in the team, Ashwin could assume the complementary role of an off-spinning all-rounder on Chepauk’s spin-friendly tracks—a position that has been occupied by Moeen Ali over the past few seasons.

GUJARAT TITANS

Gujarat Titans, champion of the 2022 IPL, already boasts one of the world’s best T20 spinners, Rashid Khan. Over the past two seasons, fellow Afghanistan spinner Noor Ahmad has complemented Rashid well, although this has meant using up two valuable overseas player slots.

The addition of R. Ashwin could provide the Titans with an ideal Indian partner for Rashid. Ashwin’s proficiency with the ball, combined with his handy lower-order batting, would be a significant asset for the Ahmedabad-based team. This strategic move would also free up an overseas slot, offering greater flexibility in team composition.

MUMBAI INDIANS

Mumbai Indians, the five-time IPL champion, has a long history of playing two overseas pacers as ideal partners for Jasprit Bumrah.

Therefore, the presence of Indian spinners in the lineup is crucial, something MI has been lacking over the last three seasons.

Ashwin is tailor-made to play the role of number eight while also contributing four overs in every match.