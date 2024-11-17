 />
Davis Cup Finals 2024: Preview, teams, schedule and live streaming info

Here is everything you need to know about the Davis Cup Finals, set to be held in Malaga, Spain from November 19 to 24.

Published : Nov 17, 2024 17:52 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Spain’s Rafael Nadal during a practice session at the Palacio de Deportes Jose Maria Martin Carpena Arena in Malaga, Spain, on November 16.
Spain’s Rafael Nadal during a practice session at the Palacio de Deportes Jose Maria Martin Carpena Arena in Malaga, Spain, on November 16. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Spain’s Rafael Nadal during a practice session at the Palacio de Deportes Jose Maria Martin Carpena Arena in Malaga, Spain, on November 16. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The 2024 edition of the Davis Cup Finals is set to be held at Palacio Deportes Martín Carpena in Malaga, Spain, from November 19 to 24.

There is a huge level of excitement regarding this year’s tournament since it will be the final event of Rafael Nadal’s career.

The 38-year-old Nadal has been on tour for more than two decades and is the second member of the so-called Big Three of men’s tennis to call it a day. Roger Federer announced his departure in 2022, while Novak Djokovic is still near the top of the game.

READ | Retiring Nadal won’t play Davis Cup singles if he’s not feeling good enough

Apart from the 22-time Grand Slam champion, Spain’s roster has four-time Major winner Carlos Alcaraz, Roberto Bautista Agut, Pedro Martinez and Marcel Granollers.

Italy is the defending champion.

SCHEDULE

Quarterfinals

November 19: Netherlands vs Spain - 9:30PM IST onwards

November 20: Germany vs Canada - 4:30PM IST onwards

November 21: USA vs Australia - 2:30PM IST onwards

November 21: Italy vs Argentina - 9:30PM IST onwards

Semifinals

November 22: (Winner of Spain vs Netherlands) vs (Winner of Germany vs Canada) - 9:30PM IST onwards

November 23: (Winner of Italy vs Argentina) vs (Winner of USA vs Australia) - 5:30PM IST onwards

Final

November 24 - 8:30PM IST onwards

SQUADS

Spain - Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz, Roberto Bautista Agut, Pedro Martinez, Marcel Granollers, David Ferrer (non-playing captain)

Argentina - Sebastian Baez, Francisco Cerundolo, Tomas Etcheverry, Maximo Gonzalez, Andres Molteni, Guillermo Coria (non-playing captain)

Australia - Alexei Popyrin, Jordan Thompson, Thanasi Kokkinakis, Max Purcell, Matthew Ebden, Lleyton Hewitt (non-playing captain)

Canada - Milos Raonic, Denis Shapovalov, Gabriel Diallo, Alexis Galarneau, Vasek Pospisil, Frank Dancevic (non-playing captain)

USA - Taylor Fritz, Tommy Paul, Ben Shelton, Rajeev Ram, Austin Krajicek, Bob Bryan (non-playing captain)

Italy - Jannik Sinner, Lorenzo Musetti, Flavio Cobolli, Andrea Vavassori, Simone Bolelli, Filippo Volandri (non-playing coach)

Netherlands - Tallon Griekspoor, Botic van de Zandschulp, Jesper de Jong, Wesley Koohlof, Paul Haarhuis (non-playing captain)

Germany - Jan-Lennard Struff, Daniel Altmaier, Yannick Hanfmann, Kevin Krawietz, Tim Puetz, Michael Kohlmann (non-playing captain)

FORMAT

Every match will have three rubbers - two singles and a decisive doubles match if the score is 1-1 after the singles matches.

LIVE STREAMING INFO

The tournament will be broadcast in India on the Sony Sports Network and streamed live on Sony Liv and Jio TV.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Can Amorim unite Man United?

Ayon Sengupta
Breathing rarefied air: Arjun Erigaisi made history at the European Chess Club Cup by breaking into the exclusive 2800 rating club in the live chess ratings, which update in real time. To date, only 16 players worldwide have reached this milestone. 

From adversity to ubiquity: The story of Arjun Erigaisi

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

