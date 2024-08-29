Liverpool to face defending champions Real Madrid as its opponents in the league were revealed in the draw of the revamped UEFA Champions League took place at the Grimaldi Forum on Thursday.

The Reds will play Real Madrid, Leverkusen, Lille, Bologna, Leipzig, AC Milan, PSV, Girona with four home and away games in the league phase.

Every team will play eight games against eight different opponents in the new format of Europe’s elite club competition, with all 36 clubs now pooled together into one league rather than split into groups.

Liverpool will play Real Madrid in a repeat of the 2018 Champions League final.

Liverpool's Champions League 2024/25 opponents:

Home games: Real Madrid, Leverkusen, Lille, Bologna

Away games: Leipzig, AC Milan, PSV, Girona

Match schedule for Champions League games in the 2024-25 season:

Matchday 1: September 17–19, 2024

Matchday 2: October 1/2, 2024

Matchday 3: October 22/23, 2024

Matchday 4: November 5/6, 2024

Matchday 5: November 26/27, 2024

Matchday 6: December 10/11, 2024

Matchday 7: January 21/22, 2025

Matchday 8: January 29 2025