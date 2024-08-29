Liverpool to face defending champions Real Madrid as its opponents in the league were revealed in the draw of the revamped UEFA Champions League took place at the Grimaldi Forum on Thursday.
The Reds will play Real Madrid, Leverkusen, Lille, Bologna, Leipzig, AC Milan, PSV, Girona with four home and away games in the league phase.
Every team will play eight games against eight different opponents in the new format of Europe’s elite club competition, with all 36 clubs now pooled together into one league rather than split into groups.
Liverpool will play Real Madrid in a repeat of the 2018 Champions League final.
Barcelona’s Champions League 2024/25 opponents:
Home games: Real Madrid, Leverkusen, Lille, Bologna
Away games: Leipzig, AC Milan, PSV, Girona
Match schedule for Champions League games in the 2024-25 season:
- Matchday 1: September 17–19, 2024
- Matchday 2: October 1/2, 2024
- Matchday 3: October 22/23, 2024
- Matchday 4: November 5/6, 2024
- Matchday 5: November 26/27, 2024
- Matchday 6: December 10/11, 2024
- Matchday 7: January 21/22, 2025
- Matchday 8: January 29 2025
