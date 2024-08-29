Barcelona is set to face historic rival Bayern Munich as its opponents in the league were revealed in the draw of the revamped UEFA Champions League took place at the Grimaldi Forum on Thursday.
Barca will play Bayern Munich, Atalanta, Young Boys, Brest, Dortmund, Benfica, Crvena Zvezda, Monaca with four home and away games in the league phase.
Every team will play eight games against eight different opponents in the new format of Europe’s elite club competition, with all 36 clubs now pooled together into one league rather than split into groups.
Barcelona will play Bayern in a highly anticipated clash, since the Bavarian side had thrashed the Spanish giant 8-2 in 2020 in the knockout stage.
Barcelona’s Champions League 2024/25 opponents:
Home games: Bayern Munich, Atalanta, Young Boys, Brest
Away games: Dortmund, Benfica, Crvena Zvezda, Monaca
Match schedule for Champions League games in the 2024-25 season:
- Matchday 1: September 17–19, 2024
- Matchday 2: October 1/2, 2024
- Matchday 3: October 22/23, 2024
- Matchday 4: November 5/6, 2024
- Matchday 5: November 26/27, 2024
- Matchday 6: December 10/11, 2024
- Matchday 7: January 21/22, 2025
- Matchday 8: January 29 2025
Latest on Sportstar
- ENG vs SL, 2nd Test, Day 1 Highlights: England 358/7 at Stumps; Root hits record ton, Atkinson smashes unbeaten 74
- UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Barcelona to face Bayern Munich among eight teams in league phase
- UTT 2024: Lily Zhang stars as Bengaluru Smashers continue unbeaten run
- Paralympics 2024 Day 1, Live Updates: Rakesh 5th, Pooja 7th, Manisha, Nithya win, Sheetal Devi finishes 2nd, India results, scores
- Indian sports wrap, August 29: Vaidehi powers on in Thailand ITF tournament
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE