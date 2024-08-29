Manchester City will play a repeat of the UEFA Champions League final of the 2022-23 season when it hosts Inter Milan got to know its opponents in the league as the draw for the revamped UEFA Champions League took place at the Grimaldi Forum on Thursday.

Pep Guardiola’s side was the first team to be drawn in the draw, with the team travelling to face Paris Saint-Germain on its second matchday.

City won its maiden Champions League title in 2023, in a season where it secured the treble for the first time in its history.

Manchester City Champions League 2024/25 fixtures: