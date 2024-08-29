Manchester City will play a repeat of the UEFA Champions League final of the 2022-23 season when it hosts Inter Milan got to know its opponents in the league as the draw for the revamped UEFA Champions League took place at the Grimaldi Forum on Thursday.
Pep Guardiola’s side was the first team to be drawn in the draw, with the team travelling to face Paris Saint-Germain on its second matchday.
City won its maiden Champions League title in 2023, in a season where it secured the treble for the first time in its history.
Manchester City Champions League 2024/25 fixtures:
- vs Inter Milan - home
- vs PSG - away
- vs Club Brugge - home
- vs Juventus - away
- vs Feyenoord - home
- vs Sporting CP - away
- vs Sparta Praha - home
- vs S. Bratislava - home
Latest on Sportstar
- UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Manchester City drawn with PSG, Juventus among eight teams in league phase
- UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Liverpool faces Real Madrid again among eight teams in league phase draw
- US Open 2024: Pliskova quits second round match after three points
- Paralympics 2024 Day 1, Live Updates: Rakesh 5th, Pooja 7th, Manisha, Nithya win, Sheetal Devi finishes 2nd, India results, scores
- ENG vs SL, 2nd Test, Day 1 Highlights: England 358/7 at Stumps; Root hits record ton, Atkinson smashes unbeaten 74
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE