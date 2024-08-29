UEFA Champions League 2024-25 draw: Real Madrid drawn with Liverpool, Dortmund in league phase

Defending champion Real Madrid got to know its opponents in the league as the draw for the revamped UEFA Champions League took place at the Grimaldi Forum on Thursday.

Los Blancos will play Borussia Dortmund, Liverpool, AC Milan, Atalanta, Salzburg, Lille, Stuttgart and Brest with four home and away games in the league phase.

Every team will play eight games against eight different opponents in the new format of Europe’s elite club competition, with all 36 clubs now pooled together into one league rather than split into groups.

Madrid, which has signed France superstar Kylian Mbappe since winning a record-extending 15th European Cup, will also notably play AC Milan at home and will go to Atalanta.

Real beat last season’s Europa League winner Atalanta in the UEFA Super Cup in Warsaw earlier this month.

Real Madrid’s Champions League 2024/25 opponents:

Home games: Dortmund, Milan, Salzburg, Stuttgart

Away games: Liverpool, Atalanta, Lille, Brest

Match schedule for Champions League games in the 2024-25 season:

Matchday 1: September 17–19, 2024

Matchday 2: October 1/2, 2024

Matchday 3: October 22/23, 2024

Matchday 4: November 5/6, 2024

Matchday 5: November 26/27, 2024

Matchday 6: December 10/11, 2024

Matchday 7: January 21/22, 2025

Matchday 8: January 29 2025

(with inputs from AFP)