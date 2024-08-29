Defending champion Real Madrid got to know its opponents in the league as the draw for the revamped UEFA Champions League took place at the Grimaldi Forum on Thursday.
Los Blancos will play Borussia Dortmund, Liverpool, AC Milan, Atalanta, Salzburg, Lille, Stuttgart and Brest with four home and away games in the league phase.
Every team will play eight games against eight different opponents in the new format of Europe’s elite club competition, with all 36 clubs now pooled together into one league rather than split into groups.
Madrid, which has signed France superstar Kylian Mbappe since winning a record-extending 15th European Cup, will also notably play AC Milan at home and will go to Atalanta.
Real beat last season’s Europa League winner Atalanta in the UEFA Super Cup in Warsaw earlier this month.
Real Madrid’s Champions League 2024/25 opponents:
- Home games: Dortmund, Milan, Salzburg, Stuttgart
- Away games: Liverpool, Atalanta, Lille, Brest
Match schedule for Champions League games in the 2024-25 season:
- Matchday 1: September 17–19, 2024
- Matchday 2: October 1/2, 2024
- Matchday 3: October 22/23, 2024
- Matchday 4: November 5/6, 2024
- Matchday 5: November 26/27, 2024
- Matchday 6: December 10/11, 2024
- Matchday 7: January 21/22, 2025
- Matchday 8: January 29 2025
(with inputs from AFP)
Latest on Sportstar
- ENG vs SL 2nd Test: Root’s record-equalling century revives England against Sri Lanka on Day 1
- UEFA Champions League 2024-25 draw: Real Madrid drawn with Liverpool, Dortmund in league phase
- ENG vs SL: Joe Root equals Cook’s record for most Test centuries by England batter
- UTT 2024: Lily Zhang stars as Bengaluru Smashers continue unbeaten run
- UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Manchester City drawn with PSG, Juventus among eight teams in league phase
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE