Arsenal will open its UEFA Champions League campaign against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) as its opponents for the league phase of UEFA Champions League 2024-25 were revealed, at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco on Thursday.
The Gunners were in Pot 2, with former Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon and Champions League legend Cristiano Ronaldo, drawing the opponents of Mikel Arteta’s side.
Arsenal draw PSG, Shakhtar, Zagreb and Monaco as teams it will host while it will travel to face Milan, Atalanta, Lisbon and Girona in the next edition of the revamped Champions League.
Arsenal’s Champions League 2024/25 opponents:
- Home games: PSG, Shakhtar, Zagreb and Monaco
- Away games: Milan, Atalanta, Lisbon and Girona
Match schedule for Champions League games in the 2024-25 season:
- Matchday 1: September 17–19, 2024
- Matchday 2: October 1/2, 2024
- Matchday 3: October 22/23, 2024
- Matchday 4: November 5/6, 2024
- Matchday 5: November 26/27, 2024
- Matchday 6: December 10/11, 2024
- Matchday 7: January 21/22, 2025
- Matchday 8: January 29 2025
Latest on Sportstar
- UEFA Champions League 2024-25 draw: Real Madrid drawn with Liverpool, Dortmund in league phase
- UEFA Champions League 2024-25 draw: Arsenal to face PSG and Inter Milan in league phase
- Indian sports wrap, August 19: Inaugural Chennai Pro Championship set to kickoff on Tuesday
- Indian sports wrap, August 28: Madhurima Sawant beats fourth seed in ITF tournament
- Formula One safety car crashes at Monza
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE