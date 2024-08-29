UEFA Champions League 2024-25 draw: Arsenal to face PSG and Inter Milan in league phase

Arsenal will open its UEFA Champions League campaign against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) as its opponents for the league phase of UEFA Champions League 2024-25 were revealed, at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco on Thursday.

The Gunners were in Pot 2, with former Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon and Champions League legend Cristiano Ronaldo, drawing the opponents of Mikel Arteta’s side.

Arsenal draw PSG, Shakhtar, Zagreb and Monaco as teams it will host while it will travel to face Milan, Atalanta, Lisbon and Girona in the next edition of the revamped Champions League.

Arsenal’s Champions League 2024/25 opponents:

Home games: PSG, Shakhtar, Zagreb and Monaco

Away games: Milan, Atalanta, Lisbon and Girona

Match schedule for Champions League games in the 2024-25 season: