UEFA Champions League 2024-25 draw: Arsenal to face PSG and Inter Milan in league phase

Arsenal will face Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan as its opponents for the league phase of UEFA Champions League 2024-25 were revealed, at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco on Thursday.

Published : Aug 29, 2024 22:23 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Gianluigi Buffon draws Arsenal during the UEFA Champions League draw in Monaco..
Gianluigi Buffon draws Arsenal during the UEFA Champions League draw in Monaco.. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Arsenal will open its UEFA Champions League campaign against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) as its opponents for the league phase of UEFA Champions League 2024-25 were revealed, at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco on Thursday.

The Gunners were in Pot 2, with former Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon and Champions League legend Cristiano Ronaldo, drawing the opponents of Mikel Arteta’s side.

Arsenal draw PSG, Shakhtar, Zagreb and Monaco as teams it will host while it will travel to face Milan, Atalanta, Lisbon and Girona in the next edition of the revamped Champions League.

Arsenal’s Champions League 2024/25 opponents:

  • Home games: PSG, Shakhtar, Zagreb and Monaco
  • Away games: Milan, Atalanta, Lisbon and Girona

Match schedule for Champions League games in the 2024-25 season:

  • Matchday 1: September 17–19, 2024
  • Matchday 2: October 1/2, 2024
  • Matchday 3: October 22/23, 2024
  • Matchday 4: November 5/6, 2024
  • Matchday 5: November 26/27, 2024
  • Matchday 6: December 10/11, 2024
  • Matchday 7: January 21/22, 2025
  • Matchday 8: January 29 2025

