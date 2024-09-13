MagazineBuy Print

Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC LIVE score, ISL 2024-25: MBSG 1-0 MCFC; Tiri scores own goal

MBSG vs MCFC LIVE score: Catch the live updates and scores from the Indian Super League 2024-25 match between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Mumbai City FC being played at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

Updated : Sep 13, 2024 19:43 IST

Team Sportstar
Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Mumbai City FC have dominated the title duels in three of the last four seasons, with MBSG and MCFC winning the Shield and Cup among themselves in the last two seasons.

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Indian Super League 2024-25 match between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Mumbai City FC being played at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

  • September 13, 2024 19:39
    GOAL
    9’ GOAALL!! | MBSG 1-0 MCFC | TIRI SCORES OWN GOAL

    MCFC fails to clear the ball from a MBSG freekick and the ball is recycled by Apuia. Subhasish receives the ball outside the box and plays the ball through to Liston Colaco on the left wing. He drives down the wing and puts a low cross into the six-yard area with his left.

    Lapchenpa misses the ball and it bounces off Tiri and goes into the net. 

  • September 13, 2024 19:39
    8’ MBSG 0-0 MCFC

    MBSG is finally on the attack now. Ashish Rai gets the ball on the right wing and crosses it into the middle. Tiri stands strong and clears it away. 

  • September 13, 2024 19:36
    4’ MBSG 0-0 MCFC | GOAL RULED OUT DUE TO OFFSIDE

    Rane finds Bipin on the left wing. He cuts to his right and crosses it into the middle. Karelis misses it and the ball falls to Chhangte who sets it up for Jon Toral at the edge of the box.

    He shoots it goalward but Bipin takes an unnecessary touch before it goes into the goal. Very unfortunate for Toral who could have had his first goal within five minutes.

  • September 13, 2024 19:32
    1' MBSG 0-0 MCFC

    MBSG gives away the ball almost immediately from kick-off and the ball is played to Bipin on the left wing. He whips a cross into the middle, but the MBSG defence clears it away.

  • September 13, 2024 19:31
    Kick-off!! | MBSG 0-0 MCFC

    Mohun Bagan kicks off the match shooting from left to right.

  • September 13, 2024 19:22
    Match starts soon!!

    The players are making their way into the Salt Lake Stadium for the ISL season opener. Chhangte leads Mumbai City FC while Subhasish Bose leads Mohun Bagan Super Giant.

  • September 13, 2024 19:07
    Mohun Bagan players have started the warm-ups

    Photo: Debasish Bhaduri

  • September 13, 2024 18:53
    Can revamped squads help MBSG and MCFC maintain their supremacy this season?

    ISL 2024-25: Clash of Titans in Indian Super League opener as Mohun Bagan faces Mumbai City

    MBSG recorded its first win in the final League fixture (on April 15 at Salt Lake Stadium) of the previous season to win its maiden shield in front of its supporters.

  • September 13, 2024 18:42
    HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD

    Played: 12

    Mohun Bagan Super Giant: 2

    Mumbai City FC: 7

    Draws: 3

    *This considers only matches between the current Mohun Bagan Super Giant (formerly ATK Mohun Bagan) and Mumbai City FC.

  • September 13, 2024 18:33
    Mumbai City FC starting XI

    Phurba Lachenpa (gk), Hmingthan Mawia, Megtab Singh, Tiri, Sahil Panwar, Yoell van Nieff, Jayesh Rane, Lallianzuala Chhangte (c), Jon Toral, Bipin Singh, Nikolaos Karelis

  • September 13, 2024 18:32
    Mohun Bagan Super Giant starting XI

    Vishal Kaith (gk), Dippendu Biswas, Alberto Rodriguez, Subhasish Bose (c), Ashish Rai, Apuia, Abhishek Suryavanshi, Greg Stewart, Liston Colaco, Dimitri Petratos, Jason Cummings

  • September 13, 2024 18:28
    LINEUPS OUT!!

  • September 13, 2024 18:23
    Mumbai City FC has allowed too many crucial players to depart the club ahead of this season. Will the decision dampen its status as a title contender?

    Mumbai City FC in ISL 2024-25: Preview, full squad, players to watch out for, transfer rating, expected finish

    ISL 2024-25: It is not going to be smooth sailing for the Islanders this time around having lost a number of key first-team players in the transfer window.

  • September 13, 2024 18:12
    Can Mohun Bagan continue its success under new manager Jose Molina?

    Mohun Bagan Super Giant in ISL 2024-25: Preview, full squad, players to watch out for, transfer rating, expected finish

    ISL 2024-25: Mohun Bagan supporters will hope for yet another triumphant season, especially with the pool of talent it has accumulated over the last couple of years. 

  • September 13, 2024 18:04
    PREDICTED LINEUPS

    MBSG vs MCFC, ISL 2024-25: Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC predicted lineups ahead of Indian Super League season 11 opener

    The 11th season of the Indian Super League (ISL 2024-25) will premier with a contest featuring two of the league’s most proficient sides – Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG) and Mumbai City FC (MCFC).

  • September 13, 2024 17:57
    LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO

    The match will kick off at 7:30 PM IST on September 13, Saturday at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

    The game will be telecast on the Sports18 network (TV). It can also be live-streamed on the JioCinema app and website (online).

  • September 13, 2024 17:57
    Welcome!!

    Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Indian Super League 2024-25 match between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Mumbai City FC being played at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata

