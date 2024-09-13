Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC LIVE score, ISL 2024-25: MBSG 1-0 MCFC; Tiri scores own goal

- September 13, 2024 19:39GOAL9’ GOAALL!! | MBSG 1-0 MCFC | TIRI SCORES OWN GOAL
MCFC fails to clear the ball from a MBSG freekick and the ball is recycled by Apuia. Subhasish receives the ball outside the box and plays the ball through to Liston Colaco on the left wing. He drives down the wing and puts a low cross into the six-yard area with his left.
Lapchenpa misses the ball and it bounces off Tiri and goes into the net.
- September 13, 2024 19:398’ MBSG 0-0 MCFC
MBSG is finally on the attack now. Ashish Rai gets the ball on the right wing and crosses it into the middle. Tiri stands strong and clears it away.
- September 13, 2024 19:364’ MBSG 0-0 MCFC | GOAL RULED OUT DUE TO OFFSIDE
Rane finds Bipin on the left wing. He cuts to his right and crosses it into the middle. Karelis misses it and the ball falls to Chhangte who sets it up for Jon Toral at the edge of the box.
He shoots it goalward but Bipin takes an unnecessary touch before it goes into the goal. Very unfortunate for Toral who could have had his first goal within five minutes.
- September 13, 2024 19:321' MBSG 0-0 MCFC
MBSG gives away the ball almost immediately from kick-off and the ball is played to Bipin on the left wing. He whips a cross into the middle, but the MBSG defence clears it away.
- September 13, 2024 19:31Kick-off!! | MBSG 0-0 MCFC
Mohun Bagan kicks off the match shooting from left to right.
- September 13, 2024 19:22Match starts soon!!
The players are making their way into the Salt Lake Stadium for the ISL season opener. Chhangte leads Mumbai City FC while Subhasish Bose leads Mohun Bagan Super Giant.
- September 13, 2024 19:07Mohun Bagan players have started the warm-ups
Photo: Debasish Bhaduri
- September 13, 2024 18:53Can revamped squads help MBSG and MCFC maintain their supremacy this season?
- September 13, 2024 18:42HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD
Played: 12
Mohun Bagan Super Giant: 2
Mumbai City FC: 7
Draws: 3
*This considers only matches between the current Mohun Bagan Super Giant (formerly ATK Mohun Bagan) and Mumbai City FC.
- September 13, 2024 18:33Mumbai City FC starting XI
Phurba Lachenpa (gk), Hmingthan Mawia, Megtab Singh, Tiri, Sahil Panwar, Yoell van Nieff, Jayesh Rane, Lallianzuala Chhangte (c), Jon Toral, Bipin Singh, Nikolaos Karelis
- September 13, 2024 18:32Mohun Bagan Super Giant starting XI
Vishal Kaith (gk), Dippendu Biswas, Alberto Rodriguez, Subhasish Bose (c), Ashish Rai, Apuia, Abhishek Suryavanshi, Greg Stewart, Liston Colaco, Dimitri Petratos, Jason Cummings
- September 13, 2024 18:28LINEUPS OUT!!
- September 13, 2024 18:23Mumbai City FC has allowed too many crucial players to depart the club ahead of this season. Will the decision dampen its status as a title contender?
- September 13, 2024 18:12Can Mohun Bagan continue its success under new manager Jose Molina?
- September 13, 2024 18:04PREDICTED LINEUPS
MBSG vs MCFC, ISL 2024-25: Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC predicted lineups ahead of Indian Super League season 11 opener
The 11th season of the Indian Super League (ISL 2024-25) will premier with a contest featuring two of the league’s most proficient sides – Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG) and Mumbai City FC (MCFC).
- September 13, 2024 17:57LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO
The match will kick off at 7:30 PM IST on September 13, Saturday at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.
The game will be telecast on the Sports18 network (TV). It can also be live-streamed on the JioCinema app and website (online).
- September 13, 2024 17:57Welcome!!
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Indian Super League 2024-25 match between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Mumbai City FC being played at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata
