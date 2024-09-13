Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC LIVE score, ISL 2024-25: MBSG 1-0 MCFC; Tiri scores own goal

9’ GOAALL!! | MBSG 1-0 MCFC | TIRI SCORES OWN GOAL

MCFC fails to clear the ball from a MBSG freekick and the ball is recycled by Apuia. Subhasish receives the ball outside the box and plays the ball through to Liston Colaco on the left wing. He drives down the wing and puts a low cross into the six-yard area with his left.

Lapchenpa misses the ball and it bounces off Tiri and goes into the net.