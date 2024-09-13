MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Neeraj Chopra Diamond League Final 2024: Preview; Start list; When, where to watch men’s javelin throw event?

Diamond League 2024 Final: Here is all you need to know before Neeraj Chopra takes the field in Brussels for the men’s javelin throw event.

Published : Sep 13, 2024 16:19 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Neeraj Chopra’s best throw of the season came during the Lausanne leg last month, where he threw 89.49m.
FILE PHOTO: Neeraj Chopra’s best throw of the season came during the Lausanne leg last month, where he threw 89.49m. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR/The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Neeraj Chopra’s best throw of the season came during the Lausanne leg last month, where he threw 89.49m. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR/The Hindu

Neeraj Chopra will be seeking to cap off his season on a high when he competes in the men’s javelin throw event at the Diamond League 2024 Final in Brussels on Saturday.

The Paris 2024 Olympics silver medallist secured a spot in the final after placing fourth in the overall standings, securing 14 points from two second-place finishes in the one-day events in Doha and Lausanne.

In the standings, the 26-year-old finished two points behind last year’s winner, Czechia’s Jakub Vadlech. Grenada’s Anderson Peters and German star Julian Weber hold the top two positions with 29 and 21 points, respectively.

Neeraj’s best throw of the season came during the Lausanne leg last month, where he threw 89.49m, which was his second-best throw ever. Out of all the finalists, only Peters has a better distance this season, throwing a Meet Record of 90.61m in Lausanne, breaking the previous record of 90.16 set by Keshorn Walcott in 2015.

Prize money for the Diamond League season finale champion
Each Diamond League season finale champion is awarded a ‘Diamond Trophy’, USD 30,000 prize money and a wild card for the World Athletics Championships. The runner-up gets USD 12,000.

MEN’S JAVELIN THROW FINAL ENTRY LIST

1) Anderson Peters - Grenada
2) Julian Weber - Germany
3) Jakub Vadlejch - Czechia
4) Neeraj Chopra - India
5) Andrian Mardare - Moldova
6) Roderick Genki Dean - Japan
7) Artur Felfner - Ukraine

LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO

When will Neeraj Chopra’s Diamond League 2024 men’s javelin throw final event start?
The men’s javelin throw event at the Diamond League Final will start at 11:52 PM IST on Saturday, September 14 at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels.
Where to watch Neeraj Chopra’s Diamond League 2024 men’s javelin throw final event on TV?
The men’s javelin throw event at the Diamond League Final will be available to watch on the Viacom18 network.
Where to live stream Neeraj Chopra’s Diamond League 2024 men’s javelin throw final event?
The men’s javelin throw event at the Diamond League Final will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.

Related Topics

Neeraj Chopra /

Diamond League /

Jakub Vadlejch /

Anderson Peters /

Julian Weber

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Neeraj Chopra Diamond League Final 2024: Preview; Start list; When, where to watch men’s javelin throw event?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Duleep Trophy Live Score, 2nd Round Day 2: India B 78/0 vs India C; India A 75/0, leads India D by 182 runs
    Team Sportstar
  3. Davis Cup finals 2024: USA beats Slovakia, advances to next round
    AP
  4. Premier League: Leicester’s transfer business affected by spending rule breach case, manager Cooper says
    Reuters
  5. IND vs BAN: BCCI has assured us of highest security to team, says Bangladesh Cricket Board president Faruque Ahmed
    Shayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Sport isn’t only about winning — it has lessons to teach us

Ayon Sengupta
Peerless: When Armand Duplantis enters an event now, his only real competition is with himself. What else can you expect from the man who has broken the world record 10 times over the last four years.

One small centimetre for man, a giant leap for Armand Duplantis

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Athletics

  1. Neeraj Chopra Diamond League Final 2024: Preview; Start list; When, where to watch men’s javelin throw event?
    Team Sportstar
  2. South Asian Junior Athletics Championships: ‘Track was fast, but I didn’t run well,’ says Unnathi after winning 100m hurdles gold
    Anjali Joshi
  3. South Asian Junior Athletics Championships: 3000m gold medallist Sharuk Khan looks to replicate idol Avinash Sable’s success
    Nigamanth P
  4. Diamond League Finals 2024: Ingebrigtsen says getting stronger, bullish over world records
    AFP
  5. South Asian Junior Athletics Championship: India wins nine gold medals on Day 2
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Neeraj Chopra Diamond League Final 2024: Preview; Start list; When, where to watch men’s javelin throw event?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Duleep Trophy Live Score, 2nd Round Day 2: India B 78/0 vs India C; India A 75/0, leads India D by 182 runs
    Team Sportstar
  3. Davis Cup finals 2024: USA beats Slovakia, advances to next round
    AP
  4. Premier League: Leicester’s transfer business affected by spending rule breach case, manager Cooper says
    Reuters
  5. IND vs BAN: BCCI has assured us of highest security to team, says Bangladesh Cricket Board president Faruque Ahmed
    Shayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment