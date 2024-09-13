Neeraj Chopra will be seeking to cap off his season on a high when he competes in the men’s javelin throw event at the Diamond League 2024 Final in Brussels on Saturday.

The Paris 2024 Olympics silver medallist secured a spot in the final after placing fourth in the overall standings, securing 14 points from two second-place finishes in the one-day events in Doha and Lausanne.

In the standings, the 26-year-old finished two points behind last year’s winner, Czechia’s Jakub Vadlech. Grenada’s Anderson Peters and German star Julian Weber hold the top two positions with 29 and 21 points, respectively.

Neeraj’s best throw of the season came during the Lausanne leg last month, where he threw 89.49m, which was his second-best throw ever. Out of all the finalists, only Peters has a better distance this season, throwing a Meet Record of 90.61m in Lausanne, breaking the previous record of 90.16 set by Keshorn Walcott in 2015.

Prize money for the Diamond League season finale champion Each Diamond League season finale champion is awarded a ‘Diamond Trophy’, USD 30,000 prize money and a wild card for the World Athletics Championships. The runner-up gets USD 12,000.

MEN’S JAVELIN THROW FINAL ENTRY LIST

1) Anderson Peters - Grenada 2) Julian Weber - Germany 3) Jakub Vadlejch - Czechia 4) Neeraj Chopra - India 5) Andrian Mardare - Moldova 6) Roderick Genki Dean - Japan 7) Artur Felfner - Ukraine

LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO