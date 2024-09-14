Neeraj Chopra LIVE updates, Diamond League 2024 Final: Neeraj in second after first throw; Jakub Vadlejch missing in men’s javelin throw entry list

September 14, 2024 23:32

What happened in the Diamond League final last year?

The last time Neeraj competed at the Diamond League finals was in 2023. He entered the field in Eugene, USA as the defending champion - Neeraj had won the crown in 2022 with a best attempt of 88.44m.

However, it was Jakub Vadlejch who had the last laugh, as he took the 2023 title with a best throw of 84.24m, which came on his final attempt.

Neeraj had to settle for second - his best effort came on the second try where he landed the javelin at 83.80m.