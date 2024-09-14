Neeraj Chopra LIVE updates, Diamond League 2024 Final: Neeraj in second after first throw; Jakub Vadlejch missing in men’s javelin throw entry list

- September 15, 2024 00:22Neeraj with 87.86m in his third throw
- September 15, 2024 00:21Peters remains first
Anderson Peters with an 85.40m throw in round three while Julian Weber throws 82.15m.
- September 15, 2024 00:15Third round begins
Arthur Flefner moves out of the last spot with a 79.40m throw as Timothy Herman throws only 71.74m.
Andrian Mardare with an invalid thrid attempt.
Roderick Genki Dean throws 73.43m.
- September 15, 2024 00:13Neeraj with 83.49m in his second attempt
Neeraj Chopra remains in the second spot after throwing a distance of 83.49m in his second attempt. Four more throws to go.
- September 15, 2024 00:10Julian Weber still in third
German Weber throws 82.61m in his second attempt.
Anderson Peters with 86.96m in his second attempt, which is still better than Neeraj’s first throw.
- September 15, 2024 00:07Second round begins
Ukraine Fleflner with an invalid throw while Belgian Herman throws 72.29m.
Moldovan Andrare remains in fourth after throwing 82.64 in his second attempt.
- September 15, 2024 00:05Standings after Round 1
- September 15, 2024 00:04Neeraj Chopra climbs to second with his first throw
A strong start from Neerja Chopra as goes to second with a throw of 86.82m.
- September 15, 2024 00:03Anderson Peters takes the top spot
Anderson Peters of Grenada throws 87.87m to take the lead in the first round.
Only Neeraj Chopra remains.
- September 15, 2024 00:01Julian Weber with a massive throw
Germany’s Julian Weber takes the top spot for now with a throw of 85.97m.
- September 14, 2024 23:58Mardare takes the lead for now
Andrian Mardare of Moldova goes to the top of the standing for now with a throw of 82.79m. Japan’s Roderick Genki Dean goes into second with 77.21m
- September 14, 2024 23:56The first round of throws has started!!
Timothy Herman throws 75.68 while Ukrainian Arthur Flefner throws 75.09.
- September 14, 2024 23:55Timothy Herman replaces Jakub Vadlejch
Defending champion Jakub Vadlejch of Czechia has been replaced by Timothy Herman of Belgium in the start list for the men’s javelin throw.
- September 14, 2024 23:45The men's javelin throw event starts in a few minutes!!
- September 14, 2024 23:41How did Neeraj Chopra qualify for the men’s javelin throw Final?
- September 14, 2024 23:32What happened in the Diamond League final last year?
The last time Neeraj competed at the Diamond League finals was in 2023. He entered the field in Eugene, USA as the defending champion - Neeraj had won the crown in 2022 with a best attempt of 88.44m.
However, it was Jakub Vadlejch who had the last laugh, as he took the 2023 title with a best throw of 84.24m, which came on his final attempt.
Neeraj had to settle for second - his best effort came on the second try where he landed the javelin at 83.80m.
- September 14, 2024 23:26Paris Olympics gold-medallist Arshad Nadeem will not be competing in the final. Here’s why.
Will Paris Olympics gold medallist Arshad Nadeem participate in the javelin final at the Diamond League Finals 2024?
The Men’s Javelin throw final of the Diamond League Final 2024 taking place in Brussels will be held on Saturday with the ‘Diamond Trophy’, a wild card for the World Athletics Championships and a cash award of USD 30,000 awaiting the winner.
- September 14, 2024 23:19What is Neeraj Chopra’s season-best throw?
- September 14, 2024 23:11What is the prize money for the Diamond League winner?
Each Diamond League season finale champion is awarded a ‘Diamond Trophy’, USD 30,000 prize money and a wild card for the World Athletics Championships. The runner-up gets USD 12,000.
- September 14, 2024 22:56ENTRY LIST
1) Anderson Peters - Grenada
2) Julian Weber - Germany
3) Jakub Vadlejch - Czechia
4) Neeraj Chopra - India
5) Andrian Mardare - Moldova
6) Roderick Genki Dean - Japan
7) Artur Felfner - Ukraine
- September 14, 2024 22:55PREVIEW
Neeraj Chopra will be seeking to cap off his season on a high when he competes in the men’s javelin throw event at the Diamond League 2024 Final in Brussels on Saturday.
The Paris 2024 Olympics silver medallist secured a spot in the final after placing fourth in the overall standings, securing 14 points from two second-place finishes in the one-day events in Doha and Lausanne.
In the standings, the 26-year-old finished two points behind last year’s winner, Czechia’s Jakub Vadlejch. Grenada’s Anderson Peters and German star Julian Weber hold the top two positions with 29 and 21 points, respectively.
Neeraj’s best throw of the season came during the Lausanne leg last month, where he threw 89.49m, which was his second-best throw ever. Out of all the finalists, only Peters has a better distance this season, throwing a Meet Record of 90.61m in Lausanne, breaking the previous record of 90.16 set by Keshorn Walcott in 2015
- September 14, 2024 22:54LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO
The men’s javelin throw event at the Diamond League Final will start at 11:52 PM IST on Saturday, September 14 at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels.
The event will be available to watch on the Viacom18 network. It will also be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.
- September 14, 2024 22:53Stay tuned!!
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Diamond League 2024 Final in Brussels where Neeraj Chopra is in action in the men’s javelin throw final.
