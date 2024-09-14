MagazineBuy Print

Ingebrigtsen set to make half-marathon debut two days after 1,500m win at Brussels Diamond League

The 21-kilometre race, organised by Copenhagen Half Marathon, will conclude a brilliant season for the 23-year-old who won gold in the 5,000m at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Published : Sep 14, 2024 18:11 IST , Chennai - 4 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Jakob Ingebrigtsen, of Norway, celebrates after winning the men’s 1500 meters during the Diamond League final.
Jakob Ingebrigtsen, of Norway, celebrates after winning the men’s 1500 meters during the Diamond League final. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Jakob Ingebrigtsen, of Norway, celebrates after winning the men's 1500 meters during the Diamond League final.

Jakob Ingebrigtsen is set to make his half-marathon debut in Copenhagen on Sunday after racing to victory in the 1,500-metres event at the Brussels Diamond League final on Friday evening.

The 21-kilometre race, organised by Copenhagen Half Marathon, will conclude a brilliant season for the 23-year-old who won gold in the 5,000m at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

He had hinted at the news on social media two days ago, after racing to his third consecutive Diamond League final victory in the 1,500m, writing “What a great way to end the season… or?”

Ingebrigtsen will find himself in a field that includes world record-holder Jacob Kiplimo and world champion Sabastian Sawe. 

“I’m looking forward to test myself in the half marathon, for the first time, in Copenhagen,” Ingebrigtsen said on the organisers’ website.

“Normally this is a distance that would suit my training very well, but after a long season on the track working towards the 1500m, it’s exciting to see if I even can reach the finish line,” said Ingebrigtsen.

(With inputs from Reuters)

