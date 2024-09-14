MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Diamond League Final 2024: Duplantis sets pole vault meet record; Ingebrigtsen, Alfred register wins

Duplantis has broken the world record three times this year; the second time was when he won his second Olympic gold medal in Paris, and the most recent in a league meet in Poland.

Published : Sep 14, 2024 08:16 IST , Brussels - 3 MINS READ

AP
Sweden’s Armand Duplantis reacts during the men’s pole vault final during the Diamond League Final in Brussels.
Sweden’s Armand Duplantis reacts during the men’s pole vault final during the Diamond League Final in Brussels. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Sweden’s Armand Duplantis reacts during the men’s pole vault final during the Diamond League Final in Brussels. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Pole vaulter Armand Duplantis capped a “beautiful season” with a meet record in the Diamond League Final on Friday that was far from his world record.

Duplantis has broken the world record three times this year; the second time was when he won his second Olympic gold medal in Paris, and the most recent in a league meet in Poland on August 25, clearing 6.26 meters.

But after he made 5.92 that nobody else could match in Brussels, he nailed 6.11 at his first attempt and stopped. That was one centimeter more than his own Memorial Van Damme record set last year, and he said he was too tired to continue.

Afterwards, he said his 100-meter victory over 400 hurdles world record-holder Karsten Warholm in Zurich last week took more out of him than expected.

“My legs felt terrible tonight and I’m just really tired,” Duplantis said. “It’s been a crazy couple of weeks: The race against Karsten and then I had to jump the day after. That took a lot more from my body that I expected.

ALSO READ | ‘Track was fast, but I didn’t run well,’ says Unnathi after winning 100m hurdles gold

“With 6.11 I got a good result, but the world record wasn’t meant to be. It’s not easy to do better each time. Everything needs to come together. I had some good jumps tonight and I’m really happy about that. Now it’s time to celebrate my beautiful season.”

Jakob Ingebrigtsen won the men’s 1,500 meters in a photo finish. The Norwegian star timed 3:30.07 after a typical last-lap surge. Timothy Cheruiyot of Kenya was barely second in 3:30.93, and just nosed Cole Hocker, the surprising Olympic champion from the U.S., by 0.01.

Hocker’s fellow American, Yared Nuguse, who won the league race in Zurich last week, was sixth, less than two seconds behind Ingebrigtsen.

Jakob Ingebrigtsen, of Norway, crosses the finish line to win the men’s 1500 meters ahead of Timothy Cheruiyot, of Kenya, during the Diamond League final 2024 athletics meet in Brussels.
Jakob Ingebrigtsen, of Norway, crosses the finish line to win the men’s 1500 meters ahead of Timothy Cheruiyot, of Kenya, during the Diamond League final 2024 athletics meet in Brussels. | Photo Credit: AP
lightbox-info

Jakob Ingebrigtsen, of Norway, crosses the finish line to win the men’s 1500 meters ahead of Timothy Cheruiyot, of Kenya, during the Diamond League final 2024 athletics meet in Brussels. | Photo Credit: AP

Ingebrigtsen unexpectedly missed out on a 1,500 medal at the Olympics but won the 5,000 gold. He won the league 1,500 in Lausanne and broke the 3,000 world record days later.

“For the whole season, I had some good races and some bad races so I hope to perform better next year,” he said.

Olympic champion Julien Alfred’s 100-meter clash with world champion Sha’Carri Richardson didn’t eventuate. Alfred won in 10.88 seconds. Dina Asher-Smith was second and Marie Josee Ta Lou-Smith was third. Richardson was eighth.

Jamaica’s Ackeem Blake won the men’s 100 in 9.93 seconds in a photo finish from Americans Christian Coleman (10.00) and Fred Kerley (10.01), the Olympic bronze medalist.

Australian discus thrower Matthew Denny broke the 40-year-old meet record. His first throw of 69.96 meters was two centimeters longer than the 1984 meet record of Imrich Bugar. It also was good enough on the night, more than a meter ahead of second-placed Mykolas Alekna, the world record-holder.

Related stories

Related Topics

Armand Duplantis /

Diamond League /

Diamond League Final /

Jakob Ingebrigtsen /

Mykolas Alekna /

Karsten Warholm /

Sha'Carri Richardson

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Diamond League Final 2024: Duplantis sets pole vault meet record; Ingebrigtsen, Alfred register wins
    AP
  2. Davis Cup Finals 2024: USA, Spain advance to next round; Britain falters
    AP
  3. Chess Olympiad 2024: Men seal third consecutive win; Women earn round win despite Harika defeat
    Team Sportstar
  4. Bundesliga 2024-25: Borussia Dortmund beats high-flying Heidenheim to go top of table
    AP
  5. ENG vs AUS, 2nd T20I: Livingstone helps England level series against Australia
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Sport isn’t only about winning — it has lessons to teach us

Ayon Sengupta
Peerless: When Armand Duplantis enters an event now, his only real competition is with himself. What else can you expect from the man who has broken the world record 10 times over the last four years.

One small centimetre for man, a giant leap for Armand Duplantis

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Athletics

  1. Diamond League Final 2024: Duplantis sets pole vault meet record; Ingebrigtsen, Alfred register wins
    AP
  2. Diamond League 2024: How did Neeraj Chopra qualify for the men’s javelin throw Final?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Diamond League Final 2024: Avinash Sable finishes ninth in 3000 men’s steeplechase with timing of 8:17.09
    Team Sportstar
  4. Diamond League Final 2024: What is Neeraj Chopra’s season best throw and how does it compare with other throwers?
    Team Sportstar
  5. What happened the last time Neeraj Chopra competed in the Diamond League finals?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Diamond League Final 2024: Duplantis sets pole vault meet record; Ingebrigtsen, Alfred register wins
    AP
  2. Davis Cup Finals 2024: USA, Spain advance to next round; Britain falters
    AP
  3. Chess Olympiad 2024: Men seal third consecutive win; Women earn round win despite Harika defeat
    Team Sportstar
  4. Bundesliga 2024-25: Borussia Dortmund beats high-flying Heidenheim to go top of table
    AP
  5. ENG vs AUS, 2nd T20I: Livingstone helps England level series against Australia
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment