Bournemouth vs Chelsea LIVE score, Premier League: Match updates Lineups out; When, where to watch

BOU vs CHE LIVE score: Catch the live updates and scores from the Bournemouth vs Chelsea Premier League 2024-25 match being played at the Vitality Stadium.

Updated : Sep 15, 2024 00:21 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Chelsea’s Noni Madueke, Renato Veiga, Levi Colwil, Cole Palmer, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Tosin Adarabioyo during training.
Chelsea’s Noni Madueke, Renato Veiga, Levi Colwil, Cole Palmer, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Tosin Adarabioyo during training. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Chelsea’s Noni Madueke, Renato Veiga, Levi Colwil, Cole Palmer, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Tosin Adarabioyo during training. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Bournemouth vs Chelsea Premier League 2024-25 match being played at the Vitality Stadium.

LINEUPS

Chelsea: Sanchez (gk), Disasi, Fofana, Colwill, Cucurella, Caicedo (c), Veiga, Maudeke, Neto, Palmer, Jackson

Bournemouth: Travers (gk), Smith (c), Zavarnyi, Sensei, Kerkez, Cook, Christie, Semenyo, Kluivert, Tavernier, Evanilson

PREVIEW

Chelsea’s new manager is trying to keep his focus on the field following reports of a power struggle among the Premier League clubs owners.

Enzo Maresca said Friday that he’s had talks with both Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali since the start of the season amid reports that ownership factions want to buy each other out.

“I am speaking with both. There is not any problem at all, and as I said my focus is about the pitch because it’s the only thing I can control,” the Italian manager said ahead of his team’s trip to Bournemouth.

It’s been a hectic two-plus years at Stamford Bridge since a consortium fronted by Los Angeles Dodgers part-owner Boehly and Clearlake Capital bought the club from Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich, for $3.2 billion. Eghbali is the co-founder of Clearlake.

The American owners reportedly are at odds over the direction of the club, which has spent about $1.3 billion on more than three dozen players across five transfer windows with little to show for it.

Chelsea added yet another winger — Jadon Sancho from Manchester United — at the transfer deadline on a one-year loan with an obligation to buy the player next year.

-AP

LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO

When will the Bournemouth vs Chelsea Premier League 2024-25 match kick off?
The Bournemouth vs Chelsea Premier League 2024-25 match will kick off at 12:30 AM IST on September 15, Sundat at the Vitality Stadium
Where to watch the Bournemouth vs Chelsea Premier League 2024-25 match?
The Bournemouth vs Chelsea Premier League 2024-25 match live telecast on the  Star Sports network.
The match will also be live streamed on the  Disney+Hotstar app and website .

