Chess Olympiad 2024, Round 4: Indian men’s and women’s teams continued impressive run in Budapest

The men’s team of India, seeded second, beat Serbia, the 16th seed while top-seeded Indian women defeated the 13th seed France, with both registering 3.5-0.5 wins.

Published : Sep 15, 2024 02:20 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
The women’s team should be pleased that its main player Dronavalli Harika bounced back to form after losing to Alexandra Kosteniuk, beating Deimante Daulyte-Cornette in the fourth round. | Photo Credit: Debasish Bhaduri/The Hindu
India’s men and women continue to impress at the Chess Olympiad in Budapest. They posted identical 3.5-0.5 wins in the fourth round on Saturday.

The men, seeded second, beat Serbia, the 16th seed. The top-seeded women defeated the 13th seed France.

The women’s team should be pleased that its main player Dronavalli Harika bounced back to form after losing to Alexandra Kosteniuk in the match against Switzerland in the previous round.

Harika beat Deimante Daulyte-Cornette.

On the second board, R. Vaishali was held to a draw by Sophie Milliet, but on the third, Divya Deshmukh posted her fourth win in as many games, her latest victim being Mitra Hejazipour. Before that, Taina Sachdev defeated Natacha Benmesbah.

In the open section, Arjun Erigais also made it four out of four, with his victory against Aleksandar Indjic. There were also wins for D. Gukesh and Vidit Gujrathi, against Alexandr Predke and Ivic Velimir, respectively. R. Praggnanandhaa was held to a draw, by Alexey Sarana, just as his sister Vaishali was in the women’s event.

Seven rounds remain in the Olympiad.

