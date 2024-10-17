R. Praggnanandhaa: ‘Chess in India is now attracting more corporate support and government interest’

R. Praggnanandhaa, one of India’s brightest chess talents, has firmly established himself among the global elite. In 2023, he made history by becoming only the second Indian, after Viswanathan Anand, to reach the World Cup final. His remarkable journey continued as he qualified for the prestigious Candidates tournament, alongside compatriots D. Gukesh and Vidit Gujrathi. Although Praggnanandhaa finished fifth, Gukesh went on to make history as the youngest-ever World Championship challenger following his victory in Canada.

2024 has been a landmark year for Indian chess. The country secured its first-ever gold in both the Open and Women’s sections at the Chess Olympiad in Hungary. Praggnanandhaa played a key role, representing India on the second board, and delivered a solid score of 6/10.

In an exclusive interview with Sportstar, Praggnanandhaa discussed his advocacy for standardised time control in classical chess to enhance consistency in the game.

He also reflected on India’s golden moment at the Chess Olympiad, the ongoing boom in the sport across the country, and the mental challenges players face.

How important is this Olympiad gold for India, especially with the growing popularity of chess in the country?

This gold is incredibly significant for Indian chess. It will inspire many more children to take up the game, and it will encourage broader involvement across the country. We’re finally getting recognised for our achievements.

It’s also attracting more corporate support and interest from government, which is good for the growth of the sport. It’s an exciting time for chess in India.

How do you evaluate your performance this year?

I’ve had some strong tournaments this year. My rating reached 2762, and I was ranked World No. 7. However, I had a poor result at the Biel Chess Festival, which cost me some Elo points.

Still, I believe my game is improving, and that’s what matters. I performed well at Norway Chess, finishing third. There have been some lows in between, but I just need to focus on becoming more consistent.

Dutch Grandmaster Anish Giri mentioned the concept of ‘mental injury’ in chess. What are your thoughts on mental exhaustion affecting players?

Yes, it’s definitely an issue, especially when you’re playing back-to-back events. You can burn out and feel the need for a break. But the tournaments keep coming. Sometimes, you lose motivation to play your best. The mental aspect of chess is crucial. We often talk about physical injuries, but I think mental exhaustion can be just as impactful — it’s like a form of injury in chess.

What’s your take on changes in time control with every new tournament?

I like new ideas, but I feel time control is one thing where they could have found one and tried to keep it fixed at least for some official events. It is important because we are playing too many tournaments now, and with each tournament, the time control changes.

Does the financial aspect of chess motivate you, or is it secondary to your passion for the game?

I don’t think the financial side motivates me. My focus is purely on playing my best games and improving my ranking. Right now, I’m driven by the goal of increasing my rating. I don’t really think about money; my parents handle that. I play chess because I love it and want to achieve something meaningful.

Upper hand: Praggnanandhaa believes his teammate and fellow Grandmaster, D. Gukesh, will be the favorite in this year’s World Championship match against Ding Liren. | Photo Credit: Lennart Ootes

How does travelling with your family, particularly your mother and sister, impact your preparation and performance?

When my mother travels with me, she takes care of my meals and helps me bounce back when I’m feeling down. When I’m alone, I have to manage these things myself. As for my sister, I’ve played enough tournaments with and without her, so I’m used to both situations.

Chess training can be expensive. How has your sponsorship with Adani Sportsline helped you?

Their support has been crucial. Chess can be an expensive sport, especially when it comes to training and competing abroad. Working with foreign coaches costs a lot. The Adani Group has provided vital financial support, especially during the Candidates, by helping with the expenses for foreign trainers. Thanks to them, I don’t have to worry about the financial aspect and can focus entirely on my game.

What are your thoughts on franchise-based leagues like the Global Chess League (GCL)? Do you enjoy the format?

It’s a great concept and perfectly timed. Chess is growing, and the league adds excitement for fans. Last year’s tournament was thrilling, with two dominant teams missing out on the finals. The final itself was dramatic, coming down to sudden death. It showed that chess can be marketed as a fan-friendly sport. I really enjoyed playing in the GCL last year, and I’m looking forward to more excitement this year.

The GCL awards an extra point for winning with Black. How do you feel about the dynamics this adds to the game?

The format is unique and exciting. Winning with Black can completely change a match, which is rare in other formats. I remember one of our matches last year—it was incredibly tense. We lost two games with Black, and there were two draws. Then I won my game, and the legendary match between Anand Sir and Magnus turned everything around. It was chaotic, but in a good way, making the tournament much more exciting.

How was your experience playing with Magnus Carlsen in U Mumba? What did you learn from him and your other teammates?

It was an amazing experience. I had the opportunity to discuss chess with him during team meetings, dinners and even some training games. It wasn’t just beneficial for me but also for Arjun (Erigaisi) and Gukesh. This year will be interesting too, especially with Richard Rapport in the team. He’s a very creative player, and I’d like to see how he thinks — I might even incorporate some of his ideas into my own game.

Do you think India can dominate team chess events like the Olympiad in the future?

Absolutely. We are a strong force in team events. In the coming years, India will definitely be one of the favourites, if not the favourite, in competitions like the Chess Olympiad.

What’s your take on the upcoming World Championship match between Ding Liren and Gukesh?

As a chess player and fan, I hope we see some exciting games. I’d love for the match to go down to the wire, though I’m not sure if that will happen. Gukesh is the favourite because he’s been playing at a very high level, while Ding hasn’t been at his best. But this is the World Championship, and Ding has experience in high-pressure situations. It’s going to be tough.

Strong bond: R. Praggnanandhaa stands alongside his two pillars of strength: his mother, Nagalakshmi, and his sister, fellow Grandmaster R. Vaishali. | Photo Credit: Michał Walusza

You’ve said you focus on your own goals rather than external expectations. What are your current goals?

Right now, I’m focused on increasing my rating. If I stay in the right mindset and continue playing good-quality chess, I believe I can break into the world’s top five. That’s my goal.

How has RB Ramesh influenced your growth, and how important are India’s top trainers like Vishnu Prasanna, N. Srinath, and Abhijit Kunte?

Ramesh sir has played a massive role in my life. We’ve worked on everything — chess, mindset, life philosophies and even physical fitness. My father and Ramesh (sir) also handle off-the-board matters like dealing with the media and sponsors.

We’re fortunate in India to have some of the best trainers, like Ramesh (sir), Srinath, and Vishnu sir. One key difference between Indian and foreign trainers is that Indian coaches form a personal bond with their players. They don’t just focus on chess but also help with other aspects of life, which has made a big difference in my development.

Do you think India needs more Open tournaments to help young, underrated players gain experience and exposure?

Yes, Indian players are generally underrated, which is why we need more Open tournaments in the country.

These events give young players the chance to compete against top players and learn from them. While tournaments in Chennai and Delhi are good, we need more. Corporate involvement in chess is essential to support these events.