MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Global Chess League 2024: Defending champion Triveni Continental Kings beats Alpine SG Pipers, reaches final

Triveni Continental Kings edged past Alpine SG Pipers 9-7 to book its second final in a row at the Global Chess League.

Published : Oct 12, 2024 10:14 IST , LONDON - 1 MIN READ

P. K. Ajith Kumar
Triveni Continental Kings made it to the final of the Global Chess League for the second year in a row.
Triveni Continental Kings made it to the final of the Global Chess League for the second year in a row. | Photo Credit: GLOBAL CHESS LEAGUE
infoIcon

Triveni Continental Kings made it to the final of the Global Chess League for the second year in a row. | Photo Credit: GLOBAL CHESS LEAGUE

It was a virtual semifinal. And it turned out to be an exciting semifinal.

Triveni Continental Kings edged past Alpine SG Pipers 9-7 to book its second final in a row at the Global Chess League. In Saturday’s final, Continental Kings will defend its crown against PBG Alaskan Knights, which had qualified with a round to spare a day ago, topping the six-team double round robin league. Alaskan Knights scored 24 match points, while Continental Kings and SG Pipers finished with 18 each. Better game points (99) helped the reigning champion finish second in the table, ahead of SG Pipers (88).

READ | Alireza Firouzja: Happy to participate in Global Chess League 2024, despite last-moment decision

A win on the Icon board by Magnus Carlsen against Alireza Firouzja, one of the best performers of the tournament, didn’t prove enough for SG Pipers at Friends House on Friday. The draws by R. Praggnanandhaa and Richard Rapport respectively, with Wei Yi and Teimour Radjabov, turned out to be costly. The game between Hou Yifan and Alexandra Kosteniuk too was drawn.

For the Continental Kings, Valentina Gunina and Javokhir Sindarov scored crucial wins, over Kateryna Lagno and Daniel Dardha respectively.

Earlier, in two inconsequential matches, Ganges Grandmasters defeated Upgrad Mumba Masters 12-4, and Alaskan Knights beat American Gambits 14-5. The victory should make the Knights happy going into the final.

Results
Ganges Grandmasters bt Upgrad Mumba Masters 12-4 (Viswanathan Anand drew with Maxime Vachier-Lagrave; Arjun Erigaisi drew with Vidit Gujrathi; Parham Maghsoodloo bt Peter Svidler; R. Vaishali bt Koneru Humpy; Nurgyul Salimova drew with D. Harika; Volodar Murzin drew with Raunak Sadhwani).
American Gambits lost to PBG Alaskan Knights 5-14 (Hikaru Nakamura drew with Anish Giri; Jan-Krzysztof Duda drew with Nodirbek Abdusottorov; Yu Yangyi lost to Shakhriyar Mamedyarov; Bibisara Assaubayeva bt Tan Zhongyi; Elisabeth Paehtz lost to Alina Kashlinskaya; Jonas Buhl Bjerre lost to Nihal Sarin).
Alpine SG Pipers lost to Triveni Continental Kings 7-9 (Magnus Carlsen bt Alireza Firouzja; R. Praggnanandhaa drew with Wei Yi; Richard Rapport drew with Teimour Radjabov; Hou Yifan drew with Alexandra Kosteniuk; Kateryna Lagno lost to Valentina Gunina; Daniel Dardha lost to Javokhir Sindarov).
The standings (league stage)
1. PBG Alaskan Knights 24 match points (114 game points); 2. Triveni Continental Kings 18 (99); 3. Alpine SG Pipers 18 (88); 4. American Gambits 12 (73); 5. Upgrad Mumba Masters 9 (74); 6. Ganges Grandmasters 9 (69).

(The correspondent is in London at the invitation of Tech Mahindra)

Related Topics

Global Chess League /

Magnus Carlsen /

Alireza Firouzja

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Live Score, Round 1 Day 2: Baroda 270/7 vs Mumbai; TN 38/0 vs SAU; MP vs KAR start delayed
    Team Sportstar
  2. Global Chess League 2024: Defending champion Triveni Continental Kings beats Alpine SG Pipers, reaches final
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  3. UEFA Nations League 2024-25: Chory double leads Czechs to 2-0 win over Albania, Iceland fights back to earn 2-2 draw with Wales
    Reuters
  4. AFCON Qualifiers: Salah helps Egypt beat Mauritania, Tunisia stunned by Comoros
    Reuters
  5. UEFA Nations League 2024-25: Dumfries rescues point for Netherlands in 1-1 draw with Hungary
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Chess

  1. Global Chess League 2024: Defending champion Triveni Continental Kings beats Alpine SG Pipers, reaches final
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  2. Global Chess League: Magnus Carlsen pips Viswanathan Anand; PBG Alaskan Knights enters final with a round to spare
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  3. Alireza Firouzja: Happy to participate in Global Chess League 2024, despite last-moment decision
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  4. Global Chess League: Mumba Masters defeats leader Alaskan Knights as Vachier-Lagrave beats Anish Giri
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  5. Global Chess League: ‘India has all probability of producing youngest GM,’ says D Harika
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Live Score, Round 1 Day 2: Baroda 270/7 vs Mumbai; TN 38/0 vs SAU; MP vs KAR start delayed
    Team Sportstar
  2. Global Chess League 2024: Defending champion Triveni Continental Kings beats Alpine SG Pipers, reaches final
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  3. UEFA Nations League 2024-25: Chory double leads Czechs to 2-0 win over Albania, Iceland fights back to earn 2-2 draw with Wales
    Reuters
  4. AFCON Qualifiers: Salah helps Egypt beat Mauritania, Tunisia stunned by Comoros
    Reuters
  5. UEFA Nations League 2024-25: Dumfries rescues point for Netherlands in 1-1 draw with Hungary
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment