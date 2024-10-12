MagazineBuy Print

AFCON Qualifiers: Salah helps Egypt beat Mauritania, Tunisia stunned by Comoros

Salah added to an opener from Trezeguet in Cairo as Egypt toiled for almost 70 minutes before it broke down the Mauritania defence to move six points clear at the top of Group C at the midway point of the qualifiers.

Published : Oct 12, 2024 08:00 IST , CAPE TOWN - 3 MINS READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Mohamed Salah scored a goal in Egypt’s 2-0 win over Mauritania in the AFCON qualifiers on Friday.
FILE PHOTO: Mohamed Salah scored a goal in Egypt's 2-0 win over Mauritania in the AFCON qualifiers on Friday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Mohamed Salah scored a goal in Egypt’s 2-0 win over Mauritania in the AFCON qualifiers on Friday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Mohamed Salah was on target to help Egypt maintain its 100 per cent record in 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying with a comfortable 2-0 home win over Mauritania, but Tunisia slipped to a shock 1-0 home defeat to Comoros in its fixture on Friday.

Salah added to an opener from Trezeguet in Cairo as Egypt toiled for almost 70 minutes before it broke down the Mauritania defence to move six points clear at the top of Group C at the midway point of the qualifiers.

Tunisia was heavy favourite after starting its campaign with two wins, but despite 15 goal attempts, fell to a lone strike from Rafiki Said just past the hour mark.

It was Tunisia’s first home defeat in Cup of Nations qualifiers since 2010 but it remains on top of Group A with six points from three games. Comoros is behind it on five points.

The top two teams in each pool advance to the 24-team finals in Morocco next year.

READ | AFCON Qualifiers: Ghana held by Sudan, Algeria marches on

Nigeria needed a late goal to seal a 1-0 home win over Libya as German-born midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru netted four minutes from the end to spare the blushes of the 2023 finalist.

It was an important win for Nigeria which tops Group D and is five points ahead of third-placed Rwanda with three games remaining.

Ivory Coast brushed aside Sierra Leone 4-1 in San Pedro as Franck Kessie scored a brace, both netting and missing a penalty. Nicolas Pepe was also on target as it made it three wins from three.

Sadio Mane and Nicolas Jackson were both on the scoresheet for Senegal as it beat 10-man Malawi 4-0 in Diamniadio. Senegal and Burkina Faso are each on seven points at the top of the pool and favourites to qualify.

MBEUMO ON TARGET

FILE PHOTO: Bryan Mbeumo, who has been in fine form for Brentford in the Premier League, also scored for Cameroon in its 4-1 win over Kenya in the AFCON qualifiers on Friday.
FILE PHOTO: Bryan Mbeumo, who has been in fine form for Brentford in the Premier League, also scored for Cameroon in its 4-1 win over Kenya in the AFCON qualifiers on Friday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
lightbox-info

FILE PHOTO: Bryan Mbeumo, who has been in fine form for Brentford in the Premier League, also scored for Cameroon in its 4-1 win over Kenya in the AFCON qualifiers on Friday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Cameroon eased to a 4-1 victory over Kenya as Bryan Mbeumo took his Premier League form with Brentford onto the international stage with a goal, to go with a penalty from Vincent Aboubakar, a first international strike for Martin Hongla and a goal from Christian Bassogog.

South Africa recorded the joint second biggest win in its history as it thumped Congo 5-0 in Gqeberha to continue its good form under coach Hugo Broos. Victory over the same opponent in Brazzaville on Tuesday will see it qualify.

Teboho Mokoena netted a brace to go with goals from Bathusi Aubaas, Lyle Foster and Iqraam Rayners.

Bevis Mugabi scored the only goal as group leader Uganda beat South Sudan 1-0 in the other fixture in the pool.

There were also wins for Equatorial Guinea, Benin, Angola and Mali, but Avram Grant’s Zambia were held to a surprise 0-0 draw at home by Chad that leaves it in second place with four points from a possible nine in its pool.

