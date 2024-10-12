MagazineBuy Print

IND vs BAN 3rd T20I Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch India v Bangladesh; match details, timing, squads

IND vs BAN 3rd T20I: Here are the match details, timings and live streaming info for the third T20 International between India and Bangladesh, to be held on Saturday.

Published : Oct 12, 2024 07:20 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Indian players celebrate after winning the second T20 International match between India and Bangladesh.
Indian players celebrate after winning the second T20 International match between India and Bangladesh. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Indian players celebrate after winning the second T20 International match between India and Bangladesh. | Photo Credit: PTI

India faces Bangladesh in the third and final T20 International at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday. The host secured the series win after beating Bangladesh by 86 runs in New Delhi.

After India’s top-order faltered, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Rinku Singh built an important 108-run partnership. Nitish (74) and Rinku (53) received support from Hardik Pandya, powering India to a huge total of 221 for nine, its highest total against Bangladesh in T20Is.

Seven Indian bowlers took at least a wicket each to register a new record - Nitish and Varun Chakravarthy picked two wickets each while Arshdeep SIngh, Washington Sundar, Abhishek, Mayank Yadav and Riyan Parag had a scalp each.

Bangladesh held on till the end, finishing with a score of 135 for nine. Mahmadullah, who is set to retire from T20Is after the series, was the visitor’s top-scorer (41).

India took the series lead after winning the opener in Gwalior by seven wickets.

IND VS BAN 3rd T20I - MATCH DETAILS

When will IND vs BAN 3rd T20I take place?

The third T20I between India and Bangladesh will take place on Saturday, October 12.

Where will IND vs BAN 3rd T20I be held?

The third T20I between India and Bangladesh will be held at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

What time will IND vs BAN 3rd T20I begin?

The third T20I between India and Bangladesh will start at 7 PM IST.

What time will the toss for IND vs BAN 3rd T20I take place?

The toss for the third T20I between India and Bangladesh will be held at 6:30 PM IST.

Where to watch IND vs BAN 3rd T20I live telecast in India?

The third T20I between India and Bangladesh will be telecast live on the Sports18 Network in India.

Where to watch IND vs BAN 3rd T20I live streaming in India?

The third T20I between India and Bangladesh will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.

THE SQUADS

INDIA: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Mayank Yadav, Tilak Varma.

BANGLADESH: Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmud Ullah, Litton Kumer Das, Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Rakibul Hasan.

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

