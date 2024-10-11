MagazineBuy Print

NZ vs SL, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 LIVE streaming: When, where to watch New Zealand v Sri Lanka; Predicted XI

Here’s everything you need to know about the LIVE telecast and streaming information about New Zealand vs Sri Lanka in the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024.

Published : Oct 11, 2024 23:36 IST , Chennai

Team Sportstar
New Zealand’s captain Sophie Devine plays a shot during the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between Australia and New Zealand at Sharjah Stadium, United Arab Emirates, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024.
New Zealand’s captain Sophie Devine plays a shot during the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between Australia and New Zealand at Sharjah Stadium, United Arab Emirates, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

New Zealand’s captain Sophie Devine plays a shot during the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between Australia and New Zealand at Sharjah Stadium, United Arab Emirates, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

With an eye on semifinal qualification, New Zealand will be facing beleaguered Sri Lanka in a Group A fixture of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

The Kiwis are coming into this fixture after a 60-run defeat to Australia, the table toppers. On the other hand, Sri Lanka are languishing at the bottom of the table after receiving a 82-run drubbing by India.

Where is the New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match?

The Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka will be at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah, UAE on Saturday.

When is the New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match?

The Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka will be kick off at 3:30 pm IST.

Where to watch the LIVE telecast of the New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match?

You can catch the LIVE telecast of the New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match on the Star Sports network.

Where to watch the LIVE stream of the New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match?

You can catch the LIVE stream of the New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match on the Disney+ Hotstar platform. Moreover, you can catch all the LIVE updates on the Sportstar’s website and app.

PREDICTED XI
New Zealand
Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine (c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze (w), Rosemary Mair, Fran Jonas, Lea Tahuhu, Eden Carson
Sri Lanka
Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu (c), Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani (w), Ama Kanchana, Sugandika Kumari, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Udeshika Prabodhani, Inoka Ranaweera

