Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Alyssa Healy retires hurt vs Pakistan; injury worries for Australia ahead of India game

Skipper Alyssa Healy hobbled off the pitch during her side’s chase against Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday, adding to Australia’s injury woes in the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024.

Earlier in the game, pacer Tayla Vlaeminck was taken off the field after dislocating her right shoulder during a fielding attempt.

Healy looked in good form with the bat but was forced to leave the field, having scored 37 off 23 balls.

“Not a lot (about having an idea about the injury). We’ll find out in the coming days,” vice-captain Tahlia McGrath said in the post-match interview, suggesting that Healy’s injury has to do with her calf and that the damage will be assessed.