India vs Australia, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction: IND v AUS predicted XI, fantasy team, squads

Australia faced two setbacks for its final group-stage match against India at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

The defending champion lost Tayla Vlaeminck and captain Alyssa Healy to injuries during its previous Group A match against Pakistan on Friday.

Though it is placed comfortably in the group, having won all its three games, it might have to manage without the two players in the high-stakes clash against India.

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur was also missing from the field in the second innings during its last match against Sri Lanka but is expected to start her side’s must-win contest on Sunday.

PREDICTED PLAYING XIs

INDIA: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Asha Sobhana, Shreyanka Patil, Renuka Singh Thakur.

AUSTRALIA: Beth Mooney (wk), Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath (c), Grace Harris, Georgia Wareham, Annabel Sutherland, Sophie Molineux, Megan Schutt., Kim Garth.

INDIA VS AUSTRALIA DREAM11 FANTASY TEAM WICKETKEEPERS Beth Mooney (c) BATTERS Smriti Mandhana, Ellyse Perry, Harmanpreet Kaur, Shafali Verma All-ROUNDERS Deepti Sharma, Ashleigh Gardner (vc), Georgia Wareham, Annabel Sutherland BOWLERS Renuka Singh Thakur, Sophie Molineux Team composition - IND-W 5:6 AUS-W, Credits left - 6

SQUADS

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Yastika Bhatia, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Dayalan Hemalatha, Asha Sobhana, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil, Sajana Sajeevan.

Australia: Alyssa Healy (c), Darcie Brown, Ash Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath (vc), Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham.