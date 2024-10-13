MagazineBuy Print

India vs Australia, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction: IND v AUS predicted XI, fantasy team, squads

IND vs AUS: Find the Dream11 fantasy team, predicted playing XI and squads for the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Group A encounter between India and Australia on Sunday. 

Published : Oct 13, 2024 08:45 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India celebrates after a wicket against Sri Lanka during the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024.
India celebrates after a wicket against Sri Lanka during the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

India celebrates after a wicket against Sri Lanka during the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Australia faced two setbacks for its final group-stage match against India at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

The defending champion lost Tayla Vlaeminck and captain Alyssa Healy to injuries during its previous Group A match against Pakistan on Friday.

Though it is placed comfortably in the group, having won all its three games, it might have to manage without the two players in the high-stakes clash against India.

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur was also missing from the field in the second innings during its last match against Sri Lanka but is expected to start her side’s must-win contest on Sunday.

PREDICTED PLAYING XIs

INDIA: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Asha Sobhana, Shreyanka Patil, Renuka Singh Thakur.

AUSTRALIA: Beth Mooney (wk), Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath (c), Grace Harris, Georgia Wareham, Annabel Sutherland, Sophie Molineux, Megan Schutt., Kim Garth.

INDIA VS AUSTRALIA DREAM11 FANTASY TEAM
WICKETKEEPERS
Beth Mooney (c)
BATTERS
Smriti Mandhana, Ellyse Perry, Harmanpreet Kaur, Shafali Verma
All-ROUNDERS
Deepti Sharma, Ashleigh Gardner (vc), Georgia Wareham, Annabel Sutherland
BOWLERS
Renuka Singh Thakur, Sophie Molineux
Team composition - IND-W 5:6 AUS-W, Credits left - 6

SQUADS

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Yastika Bhatia, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Dayalan Hemalatha, Asha Sobhana, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil, Sajana Sajeevan.

Australia: Alyssa Healy (c), Darcie Brown, Ash Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath (vc), Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham.

