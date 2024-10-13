India vs Australia, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: IND vs AUS head-to-head record; most runs, wickets, stats ahead of Group A match

India finds itself in a must-win clash in the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 when it takes on Australia in its final group-stage match in Sharjah on Sunday.

With four points in three games, only a win against Australia will keep India in the hunt for a place in the semifinals. If it loses, New Zealand can pip India for a place in the last-four with a win over Pakistan on Monday.

India has an uphill battle as Australia holds a dominant record against the side. In the 34 T20I matches the two have played, Australia has won 25 while India has triumphed on only seven occasions.

IND-W vs AUS-W head-to-head record in T20Is Matches played: 34 India won: 7 Australia won: 25 Tied: 1 No Result: 1 Last result: Australia beat India by 7 wickets (Mumbai, 2024)

IND-W vs AUS-W head-to-head record in T20 World Cup Matches played: 6 India won: 2 Australia won: 4 Last result: Australia beat India by 5 runs (Cape Town, 2023)

MOST RUNS IN IND-W VS AUS-W T20Is

Batter Mat Runs Avg. SR HS Beth Mooney (AUS) 25 906 47.86 123.93 89* Harmanpreet Kaur (IND) 33 789 27.20 109.73 65 Smriti Mandhana (IND) 25 731 30.45 124.74 83

MOST WICKETS IN IND-W vs AUS-W T20Is