India vs Australia, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: IND vs AUS head-to-head record; most runs, wickets, stats ahead of Group A match

India finds itself in a must-win clash in the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 when it takes on Australia in its final group-stage match in Sharjah on Sunday.
With four points in three games, only a win against Australia will keep India in the hunt for a place in the semifinals. If it loses, New Zealand can pip India for a place in the last-four with a win over Pakistan on Monday.
India has an uphill battle as Australia holds a dominant record against the side. In the 34 T20I matches the two have played, Australia has won 25 while India has triumphed on only seven occasions.
IND-W vs AUS-W head-to-head record in T20Is
IND-W vs AUS-W head-to-head record in T20 World Cup
MOST RUNS IN IND-W VS AUS-W T20Is
|Batter
|Mat
|Runs
|Avg.
|SR
|HS
|Beth Mooney (AUS)
|25
|906
|47.86
|123.93
|89*
|Harmanpreet Kaur (IND)
|33
|789
|27.20
|109.73
|65
|Smriti Mandhana (IND)
|25
|731
|30.45
|124.74
|83
MOST WICKETS IN IND-W vs AUS-W T20Is
|Bowler
|Mat
|Wickets
|Econ.
|Average
|BBI
|Deepti Sharma (IND)
|22
|27
|7.20
|20.59
|2/22
|Ellyse Perry (AUS)
|29
|24
|5.55
|17.59
|4/12
|Ashleigh Gardner (AUS)
|22
|23
|7.19
|21.47
|3/16
