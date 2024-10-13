MagazineBuy Print

India vs Australia, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: IND vs AUS head-to-head record; most runs, wickets, stats ahead of Group A match

IND vs AUS, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Here are all the head-to-head stats, records and key numbers ahead of the India Women vs Australia Women match in Sharjah.

Published : Oct 13, 2024 08:30 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Smriti Mandhana, left, celebrates her fifty against Sri Lanka.
India's Smriti Mandhana, left, celebrates her fifty against Sri Lanka. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

India’s Smriti Mandhana, left, celebrates her fifty against Sri Lanka. | Photo Credit: AP

India finds itself in a must-win clash in the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 when it takes on Australia in its final group-stage match in Sharjah on Sunday.

With four points in three games, only a win against Australia will keep India in the hunt for a place in the semifinals. If it loses, New Zealand can pip India for a place in the last-four with a win over Pakistan on Monday.

India has an uphill battle as Australia holds a dominant record against the side. In the 34 T20I matches the two have played, Australia has won 25 while India has triumphed on only seven occasions.

IND-W vs AUS-W head-to-head record in T20Is
Matches played: 34
India won: 7
Australia won: 25
Tied: 1
No Result: 1
Last result: Australia beat India by 7 wickets (Mumbai, 2024)
IND-W vs AUS-W head-to-head record in T20 World Cup
Matches played: 6
India won: 2
Australia won: 4
Last result: Australia beat India by 5 runs (Cape Town, 2023)

MOST RUNS IN IND-W VS AUS-W T20Is

Batter Mat Runs Avg. SR HS
Beth Mooney (AUS) 25 906 47.86 123.93 89*
Harmanpreet Kaur (IND) 33 789 27.20 109.73 65
Smriti Mandhana (IND) 25 731 30.45 124.74 83

MOST WICKETS IN IND-W vs AUS-W T20Is

Bowler Mat Wickets Econ. Average BBI
Deepti Sharma (IND) 22 27 7.20 20.59 2/22
Ellyse Perry (AUS) 29 24 5.55 17.59 4/12
Ashleigh Gardner (AUS) 22 23 7.19 21.47 3/16

