What happened last time India faced Australia in a Women’s T20 World Cup?

The last time India and Australia faced each other in a Women’s T20 World Cup was during the 2023 edition. The sides met in the semifinals, which saw the eventual champion Australia pip the Indians for a five-run win.

Published : Oct 13, 2024 08:15 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Players of Australia celebrate following the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Semi Final match between Australia and India at Newlands Stadium on February 23, 2023 in Cape Town, South Africa.
Players of Australia celebrate following the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Semi Final match between Australia and India at Newlands Stadium on February 23, 2023 in Cape Town, South Africa. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Players of Australia celebrate following the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Semi Final match between Australia and India at Newlands Stadium on February 23, 2023 in Cape Town, South Africa. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

India faces Australia in a Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Group A fixture at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

It’s a must-win match for the Women in Blue, who currently sit second in the group, tied with third-placed New Zealand but ahead on Net Run Rate. Australia leads the group with an unbeaten record so far.

The last time India and Australia met in a Women’s T20 World Cup was during the 2023 edition. The two sides clashed in the semifinals, where eventual champion Australia edged out India in a narrow five-run victory.

That match, held at Newlands Cricket Stadium in Cape Town, saw Australian skipper Meg Lanning win the toss and opt to bat. Beth Mooney top-scored with a 37-ball 54, while Lanning remained unbeaten on 49.

With valuable contributions from Alyssa Healy and Ashleigh Gardner, Australia posted a competitive total of 172. For India, all-rounder Shikha Pandey impressed with two wickets, dismissing Mooney and Grace Harris.

India’s chase faltered early with a top-order collapse, but skipper Harmanpreet Kaur led from the front with a determined 34-ball 52. Jemimah Rodrigues also played a crucial knock, scoring 43 off 24 balls.

Despite its efforts, India fell just short, finishing at 167 in 20 overs. Gardner and Darcie Brown picked up two wickets each.

