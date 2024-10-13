What happened last time India faced Australia in a Women’s T20 World Cup?

India faces Australia in a Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Group A fixture at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Sunday.
It’s a must-win match for the Women in Blue, who currently sit second in the group, tied with third-placed New Zealand but ahead on Net Run Rate. Australia leads the group with an unbeaten record so far.
The last time India and Australia met in a Women’s T20 World Cup was during the 2023 edition. The two sides clashed in the semifinals, where eventual champion Australia edged out India in a narrow five-run victory.
That match, held at Newlands Cricket Stadium in Cape Town, saw Australian skipper Meg Lanning win the toss and opt to bat. Beth Mooney top-scored with a 37-ball 54, while Lanning remained unbeaten on 49.
With valuable contributions from Alyssa Healy and Ashleigh Gardner, Australia posted a competitive total of 172. For India, all-rounder Shikha Pandey impressed with two wickets, dismissing Mooney and Grace Harris.
India’s chase faltered early with a top-order collapse, but skipper Harmanpreet Kaur led from the front with a determined 34-ball 52. Jemimah Rodrigues also played a crucial knock, scoring 43 off 24 balls.
Despite its efforts, India fell just short, finishing at 167 in 20 overs. Gardner and Darcie Brown picked up two wickets each.
