IND vs AUS, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 live streaming info: When, where to watch India v Australia; Predicted XI

India is coming into this fixture after a 82-run win against the Lankans, which breathed life into the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side’s semifinal chances in the tournament.

Published : Oct 13, 2024 08:00 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Australia’s captain Alyssa Healy, left, walks from the field as she retires hurt during the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between Pakistan and Australia at Dubai International Stadium, United Arab Emirates, Friday, Oct. 11, 2024.
Australia’s captain Alyssa Healy, left, walks from the field as she retires hurt during the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between Pakistan and Australia at Dubai International Stadium, United Arab Emirates, Friday, Oct. 11, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Australia's captain Alyssa Healy, left, walks from the field as she retires hurt during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between Pakistan and Australia at Dubai International Stadium, United Arab Emirates, Friday, Oct. 11, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

India faces Australia in a must-win Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

The Women in Blue are currently second in Group A with four points, while Australia sits atop the group with six. New Zealand, following its win over Sri Lanka on Saturday, is close behind India, though it trails slightly on Net Run Rate.

India comes into this fixture off the back of an 82-run victory against Sri Lanka, which revived its chances of reaching the semifinals under Harmanpreet Kaur’s leadership.

Australia, meanwhile, remains unbeaten in this edition of the tournament, but it faces injury concerns with skipper Alyssa Healy and pacer Tayla Vlaeminck ahead of this crucial match.

When is the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and Australia?

The Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and Australia will kick off at 7:30 pm IST on Sunday, October 13.

Where is the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and Australia?

The Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and Australia will take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah, UAE.

Where to watch LIVE telecast of Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and Australia?

The LIVE telecast of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and Australia will be available on the Star Sports platform.

Where to watch LIVE stream of Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and Australia?

The LIVE stream of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and Australia will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar platform. Moreover, you can catch all the LIVE updates on the Sportstar website and app.

PREDICTED XIs
India
Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Sajeevan Sajana, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Thakur Singh
Australia
Beth Mooney (wk), Grace Harris, Georgia Wareham, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath (c), Annabel Sutherland, Kim Garth, Sophie Molineux, Megan Schutt

