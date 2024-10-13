Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Live Score, Round 1 Day 3 Updates: Tamil Nadu 295/4 vs Saurashtra; Kotian picks three, BAR 23/4 vs MUM

What’s in store on Day 3?

The second day saw the first result being produced, with Haryana thrashing Bihar by an innings and 43 runs. A couple of matches are also heading towards results today. Manipur still needs 223 runs to avoid an innings-defeat against Goa with just nine wickets left, and going by the fact that Manipur was dismissed for 98 in the first innings, it doesn’t look too distant.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh also faces an uphill task against Railways. It is chasing 341 and is already 31 for one after being bowled out for 109 in its first essay.