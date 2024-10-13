MagazineBuy Print

Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Live Score, Round 1 Day 3 Updates: Tamil Nadu 295/4 vs Saurashtra; Kotian picks three, BAR 23/4 vs MUM

Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Live Score: Get the latest updates, scorecard and highlights from Day 3 of the opening round of fixtures.

Updated : Oct 13, 2024 10:09 IST

Team Sportstar
The Ranji Trophy began on October 11 across different venues in India.
The Ranji Trophy began on October 11 across different venues in India.
The Ranji Trophy began on October 11 across different venues in India.

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of Day 3 of the opening round of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 fixtures being played across the country.

  • October 13, 2024 10:08
    Baroda 23/4 vs Mumbai

    Terrific bowling by Tanush Kotian as Baroda loses four wickets inside 40 minutes of today’s play and Kotian has picked three of them. Baroda leads by 99 runs right now. 

  • October 13, 2024 10:02
    Punjab 194 all out vs Kerala

    Jalaj Saxena picks a five-wicket haul as Kerala bowls out Punjab for 194. Both Jalaj and Aditya Sarvate picked five wickets each. 

  • October 13, 2024 09:59
    UP 205/4 vs Bengal

    Heartbreak for Aryan Juyal as he falls on 92. Mukesh Kumar traps him in front. Fourth wicket down for UP. 

  • October 13, 2024 09:55
    Baroda 18/2 vs Mumbai

    Baroda has lost two quick wickets in the first 30 minutes of the play. Shardul Thakur removes opener JK Singh and Tanush Kotian then gets rid of Shashwat Rawat, who gets a first-ball duck. 

  • October 13, 2024 09:48
    TN 283/4 vs SAU

    WICKET!!! Unadkat strikes with the new ball. removes birthday boy Boopathi Vaishna Kumar, bowled. Hit the top of off-stump. Was a very good over from the skipper; great lines and length. 

    - Dipak Ragav

  • October 13, 2024 09:45
    Arunachal 75 all out vs Nagaland

    Nagaland has taken a massive first innings lead of 434 runs after bowling out Arunachal Pradesh for 75 and has asked to follow on. 

  • October 13, 2024 09:40
    Madhya Pradesh vs Karnataka

    After a washout Day 2, MP vs KAR match has resumed on Day 3. Shubham Sharma (44) and Harpreet Singh Bhatia (75) are at the crease after losing Venkatesh Iyer early on Sunday. 

    “Day 3 in Indore has started begun on time. Clear skies, intense sunshine and no overnight rain,” informs N Sudarshan from ground. 

  • October 13, 2024 09:38
    Maharashtra 29/2 vs J&K

    Rasikh Salam strike early in the morning to remove S Dhas. The wicket brings Ruturaj Gaikwad at the crease. 

  • October 13, 2024 09:17
    Assam 126/4 vs Jharkhand 361

    Sibsankar Roy and Kunal Sarma have prevented any early damage to Assam today with a 17-run stand after their team was left struggling at 109 for four. Assam still a sizeable 235 runs behind though. 

  • October 13, 2024 09:13
    Arunachal 74/8 vs Nagaland 509/5 dec.

    After being reduced to 44 for eight yesterday, Arunachal’s ninth-wicket stand has resisted well so far, with Dol and Niia putting on 30 runs, the biggest partnership of the innings so far. 

  • October 13, 2024 08:57
    Gearing up for Super Sunday!
  • October 13, 2024 08:54
    What’s in store on Day 3?

    The second day saw the first result being produced, with Haryana thrashing Bihar by an innings and 43 runs. A couple of matches are also heading towards results today. Manipur still needs 223 runs to avoid an innings-defeat against Goa with just nine wickets left, and going by the fact that Manipur was dismissed for 98 in the first innings, it doesn’t look too distant. 

    Meanwhile, Chandigarh also faces an uphill task against Railways. It is chasing 341 and is already 31 for one after being bowled out for 109 in its first essay. 

  • October 13, 2024 08:49
    When and where to watch Ranji Trophy 2024-25 live?

    While there is no live telecast of any of the Ranji Trophy first-round matches, the Baroda vs Mumbai, Madhya Pradesh vs Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh vs Bengal matches can be live streamed on the JioCinema app and website. 

  • October 13, 2024 08:46
    A unique feat was achieved on Saturday

    Ranji Trophy: Himachal Pradesh creates history as top four batters score centuries

    Himachal Pradesh recorded only the second instance of top four batters scoring centuries in one innings in Ranji Trophy during the match against Uttarakhand in HPCA Stadium on Saturday.

  • October 13, 2024 08:42
    B
    Sikkim 142/6 & 191 vs Mizoram 163

    Sikkim has lost an early wicket today, with Mohit Jangra dismissing Ankur for 16. However, Sikkim’s lead stretches to 170. 

  • October 13, 2024 08:34
    Scores at Stumps on Day Two

    Tripura vs Odisha - No Play

    Haryana beat Bihar by an innings and 43 runs 

    Manipur 55/1 & 98 vs Goa 376 

    Assam 109/4 vs Jharkhand 361

    Arunachal Pradesh 49/8 vs Nagaland 509/5 dec. 

    Sikkim 129/5 & 191 vs Mizoram 163 

    Madhya Pradesh 232/4 vs Karnataka 

    Rajasthan 234/6 vs Puducherry 248 

    Uttar Pradesh 198/3 vs Bengal 311 

    Delhi 177/4 vs Chhattisgarh 343 

    Vidarbha 192/1 & 118 vs Andhra 167 

    Uttarakhand 50/1 vs Himachal Pradesh 663/3 dec. 

    Chandigarh 31/1 & 109 vs Railways 142 & 307

    Hyderabad 222/7 vs Gujarat 343 

    Maharashtra 28/1 vs Jammu & Kashmir 519/7 dec. 

    Baroda 9/0 & 290 vs Mumbai 214 

    Meghalaya 119/5 vs Services 402

    Tamil Nadu 278/3 vs Saurashtra 

    Punjab 180/9 vs Kerala

