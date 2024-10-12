IND vs BAN: Ravi Bishnoi becomes joint second-fastest Indian to pick 50 T20I wickets

Ravi Bishnoi became the joint second-fastest Indian to pick 50 T20I wickets during the third and final match against Bangladesh at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday.
Bishnoi dismissed Litton Das in his second over to reach the milestone in his 33rd inning. He equalled the record of Arshdeep Singh.
Earlier, in the sixth over of the match, Bishnoi bowled a wicket maiden, dismissing Najmul Hossain Shanto to reduce Bangladesh to 59/3.
Kuldeep Yadav holds the record for being the fastest Indian to reach 50 T20I wickets, accomplishing the feat in just 30 innings. Yuzvendra Chahal ranks fourth, having achieved the milestone in 34 innings.
A number of records were broken during India’s innings, including the highest-ever T20I team total by a Test-playing nation as the Men in Blue smashed 297/6 in 20 overs. Sanju Samson scored his maiden T20I century and was ably supported by skipper Suryakumar Yadav (75) and Hardik Pandya (47).
