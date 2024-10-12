MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa crushes Bangladesh by 7 wickets in final group-stage game

South Africa batters outperformed their counterparts on a languid surface as they chased down the target of 107 in 17.2 overs.

Published : Oct 12, 2024 23:03 IST , DUBAI - 1 MIN READ

PTI
Tazmin Brits plays a shot against Bangladesh during the Women’s T20 World Cup.
Tazmin Brits plays a shot against Bangladesh during the Women’s T20 World Cup. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Tazmin Brits plays a shot against Bangladesh during the Women’s T20 World Cup. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Tazmin Brits top-scored with 42 as South Africa crushed Bangladesh by seven wickets in their Group B match of the women’s T20 World Cup here on Saturday.

South Africa batters outperformed their counterparts on a languid surface as they chased down the target of 107 in 17.2 overs.

HIGHLIGHTS | Bangladesh vs South Africa Women’s T20 World Cup 2024

Brits (42 off 41 balls, 5x4s) and Anneke Bosch (25) put on 53 for the second wicket after the early loss of Laura Wolvaardt (7), while Chloe Tryon (14 not out) and Marizanne Kapp (13 not out) provided the finishing touches.

Earlier, Bangladesh went into a shell after an early wicket and resorted to a conservative approach on what turned out to be yet another sluggish pitch in this tournament.

South Africa veteran Kapp removed Dilara Akter on the second ball of the match for a duck and from thereon, Bangladesh exercised extreme caution. However, it might have been the right approach but Bangladesh left it too late to unleash the big hits.

Opener Shathi Rani managed 19 off 30 balls with one six and a four struggled to break the shackles. Sobhana Mostary made 38 off 43 balls while skipper Nigar Sultana made 32 off 38 balls.

Kapp (4-0-10-1) and Nonkululeko Mlaba (4-0-11-1) were the pick among the bowlers for South Africa.

Related stories

Related Topics

Women's T20 World Cup 2024 /

South Africa women /

Bangladesh women /

Tazmin Brits /

Marizanne Kapp

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa crushes Bangladesh by 7 wickets in final group-stage game
    PTI
  2. IND vs BAN: Ravi Bishnoi becomes joint second-fastest Indian to pick 50 T20I wickets
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Wet outfield and Punjab tail frustrate Kerala on Day 2
    M. R. Praveen Chandran
  4. IND vs BAN, 3rd T20I: Records tumble as Sanju Samson’s maiden century helps India crush Bangladesh
    Ashwin Achal
  5. LIVE Portugal vs Poland score, Nations League: POR v POL; Ronaldo to start?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Women's Cricket

  1. Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa crushes Bangladesh by 7 wickets in final group-stage game
    PTI
  2. ENG vs SCO, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 LIVE streaming: When, where to watch England v Scotland; Predicted XI
    Team Sportstar
  3. Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Najiha Alvi to replace Diana Baig in Pakistan squad
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs AUS, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Focus is to play our best cricket against Australia, says India skipper Harmanpreet
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  5. IND vs AUS, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: India aims for group stage dominance against injury-hit Australia
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa crushes Bangladesh by 7 wickets in final group-stage game
    PTI
  2. IND vs BAN: Ravi Bishnoi becomes joint second-fastest Indian to pick 50 T20I wickets
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Wet outfield and Punjab tail frustrate Kerala on Day 2
    M. R. Praveen Chandran
  4. IND vs BAN, 3rd T20I: Records tumble as Sanju Samson’s maiden century helps India crush Bangladesh
    Ashwin Achal
  5. LIVE Portugal vs Poland score, Nations League: POR v POL; Ronaldo to start?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment