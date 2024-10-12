MagazineBuy Print

ENG vs SCO, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 LIVE streaming: When, where to watch England v Scotland; Predicted XI

While Heather Knight's side is coming off a seven-wicket win against South Africa, the Kathryn Bryce-led side will be hoping to regroup after the 80-run defeat at the hands of the Proteas.

Published : Oct 12, 2024 23:00 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
England’s Heather Knight and Charlie Dean.
England’s Heather Knight and Charlie Dean. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

England’s Heather Knight and Charlie Dean. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

England will face Scotland in the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Sunday with hopes of joining South Africa as a side in Group B with six points.

The English are unbeaten so far in the tournament, whereas debutant Scotland is yet to register its first-ever win.

While Heather Knight’s side is coming off a seven-wicket win against South Africa, the Kathryn Bryce-led side will be hoping to regroup after the 80-run defeat at the hands of the Proteas.

When is the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between England and Scotland?

The Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between England and Scotland will kick off at 3:30 pm IST on Sunday, October 13.

Where is the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between England and Scotland?

The Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between England and Scotland will be at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah, UAE.

Where to watch the LIVE telecast of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between England and Scotland?

The LIVE telecast of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between England and Scotland will be available on the Star Sports Network.

Where to watch the LIVE stream of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between England and Scotland?

The LIVE stream of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between England and Scotland will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar platform. Moreover, you can catch all the LIVE updates on Sportstar’s website and app.

PREDICTED XI
England
Maia Bouchier, Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Heather Knight (c), Alice Capsey, Amy Jones (wk), Danielle Gibson, Charlotte Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Linsey Smith
Scotland
Saskia Horley, Sarah Bryce (wk), Kathryn Bryce (c), Ailsa Lister, Priyanaz Chatterji, Darcey Carter, Lorna Jack, Katherine Fraser, Rachel Slater, Abtaha Maqsood, Olivia Bell

