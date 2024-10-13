Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers men’s squad, Hockey India League 2024-25: Full list of players after auction, remaining purse

The Hockey India League (HIL) men’s auction for the 2024-25 season got underway in Delhi on Sunday, October 13. Here is the full squad and list of players bought at the auction by Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers.
Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers (men) Full Squad
Sukhjeet Singh (Rs 42 lakh), Abhishek (Rs 72 lakh)
Squad strength: 2
Overseas players: -
Purse remaining: Rs 2.86 crore
