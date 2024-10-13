UP Rudras squad, Hockey India League 2024-25: Full list of players after auction, remaining purse

The Hockey India League (HIL) men’s auction for the 2024-25 season got underway in Delhi on Sunday, October 13. Here is the full squad and list of players bought at the auction by UP Rudras.
UP Rudras Full Squad
Lalit Kumar Upadhyay (Rs 28 lakh), Hardik Singh (Rs 70 lakh)
Squad strength: 2
Overseas players: -
Purse remaining: Rs 3.02 crore
