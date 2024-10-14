MagazineBuy Print

Women’s Hockey India League 2024-25 to feature four teams, two more to join next season

The inaugural season of the women’s edition of the Hockey India League 2024-25 will feature a total of four teams, with two additional teams to be introduced in the tournament’s second season.

Published : Oct 14, 2024 12:56 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
The event will include the participation of seasoned goalkeeper Savita.
The event will include the participation of seasoned goalkeeper Savita. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

The event will include the participation of seasoned goalkeeper Savita. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The inaugural season of the women’s edition of the Hockey India League 2024-25 will feature a total of four teams, with two additional teams owned by Resolute Sports and BC Jindal Group to be introduced in the tournament’s second season.

The four teams in inaugural edition of the league are Soorma Hockey Club, Shrachi Rahr Bengal Tigers, Delhi SG Pipers and Odisha Warriors.

The auction is scheduled to take place on October 15 with over 250 domestic women’s players and more than 70 overseas players vying for a spot in the league.

HOCKEY INDIA LEAGUE 2024 AUCTION LIVE UPDATES

India’s top women’s hockey stars, including seasoned goalkeeper Savita, team captain Salima Tete, rising drag-flicker Deepika, the most-capped Indian women’s player Vandana Katariya, and forward Lalremsiami have registered for the auction.

On the international front, renowned players such as Delfina Merino (Argentina), Charlotte Stapenhorst (Germany), Maria Granatto (Argentina), Rachael Lynch (Australia), and Nike Lorenz (Germany) are set to participate.

Hockey India President, Dr Dilip Tirkey said, “We are proud to host the first-ever women’s auction, which is not just about building teams but also about building legacies. We are excited to see our domestic talent go head-to-head with some of the best international players and create new heroes for the next generation.”

“The Women’s HIL 2024-25 promises to be a watershed moment for Indian hockey, further propelling the sport’s growth on both national and international stages,” he added.

