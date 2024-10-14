Ranji Trophy LIVE Score, Round 1 Day 4: Mumbai two down in 262-run chase vs Baroda; Mayank out for duck vs MP; Sikkim wins vs Mizoram

- October 14, 2024 10:17Mumbai in trouble
Mumbai loses two wickets in quick succession as it finds itself at 83/4, still needing 262 to win vs Baroda. Bhargav Bhatt provided both the breakthroughs as he removed Rahane and Mhatre
- October 14, 2024 10:12Sikkim beats Mizoram
Palzore and Ronit More pick three wickets each as Sikkim beats Mizoram by 137 runs. Mizoram was bundled out for 160
- October 14, 2024 09:44Update from Coimbatore
- October 14, 2024 09:42Saini gets the last laugh
Navdeep Saini gets his revenge and he’s fired up! A quick, hit-the-deck delivery takes an inside edge off Pandey (33 off 44b) to rattle the stumps. Saini’s definitely sending out ‘don’t mess with me’ vibes! - Mayank
Chhattisgarh 45/1 but still leads by 31 runs. Ashutosh Singh is the new batter in and will be in the middle alongside Eknath (3)
- October 14, 2024 09:38Mayank Agarwal dismissed
On-time start in Indore. Overnight declaration from MP and it has 98 overs — weather permitting — to bowl Karnataka out and secure the first-innings lead. Shubham starts with tweaker Kumar Kartikeya and he gets Mayank Agarwal for a duck! - Sudarshan. N
Karnataka 1/1 and trails by 424 runs! Devdutt Padikkal is the new batter in while Nikin Jose is at the other end and has faced 17 balls, scoring two
- October 14, 2024 09:32Turning up the heat
- October 14, 2024 09:23Jonty Sidhu steps up
- October 14, 2024 09:12Cause for concern
Fresh injury concerns over Prasidh Krishna ahead of India’s Test series against New Zealand
India and Karnataka pacer Prasidh Krishna not taking the field on day three of the Ranji Trophy Elite Group-C match against Madhya Pradesh here at the Holkar Stadium raised fresh concerns over the speedster’s fitness.
- October 14, 2024 09:08Anish provides an update from Lucknow
- October 14, 2024 09:06Assam 136/3 vs Jharkhand
Jarkhand, which imposed follow on vs Assam, has dominated the match thus far. After being bundled out for 361, Jharkhand bowled Assam out for 180. The home side is currently 136/3 and still trails by 44 runs. The match is more or less done as Jharkhand took the first innnings lead
- October 14, 2024 08:58Mayank reports from Raipur
Good morning from Raipur. It’s the last day of Chhattisgarh vs Delhi Ranji Trophy Group D encounter. The fate of the match is all but sealed after Delhi took 14-run first-innings lead yesterday.
- October 14, 2024 08:38Streaming/telecast info
While there is no live telecast of any of the Ranji Trophy first-round matches, the Baroda vs Mumbai, Madhya Pradesh vs Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh vs Bengal matches can be live streamed on the JioCinema app and website.
- October 14, 2024 08:26Scores and results at stumps on day 3
Mumbai 42/2 & 214 vs Baroda 290 & 185
Meghalaya 57/6 & 233 vs Services 402
Maharashtra 312/6 & Jammu & Kashmir 519/7 dec.
Pondicherry 207/6 & 248 vs Rajasthan 291
Andhra 79/1 & 167 vs Vidarbha 118 & 366
Bengal 141/0 & 311 vs Uttar Pradesh 292
Saurashtra 35/5 & 203 vs Tamil Nadu 367
Punjab 23/3 & 194 vs Kerala 179
Gujarat 201 & 343 vs Hyderabad 248
Uttarakhand 0/0 & 299 vs Himachal 663/3 dec.
Assam 130/3 & 180 vs Jharkhand 361
Mizoram 150/7 & 163 vs Sikkim 191 & 269
Madhya Pradesh 425/8 vs Karnataka
Chhattisgarh 33/0 & 343 vs Delhi 357
Tripura vs Odisha - Yet to start
RESULTS
Goa beat Manipur by nine wickets
Nagaland beat Arunachal by an innings & 290 runs
Railways beat Chandigarh by 181 runs
Haryana beat Bihar by an innings & 43 runs
Latest on Sportstar
- Hockey India League 2024 Auction: How much money does each franchise have left in its purse after day 1?
- Ranji Trophy LIVE Score, Round 1 Day 4: Mumbai two down in 262-run chase vs Baroda; Mayank out for duck vs MP; Sikkim wins vs Mizoram
- Hockey India League 2024-25 Auction Day 2 LIVE Updates: Players, base price details, live-streaming info and more
- Soorma Hockey Club (Punjab), Hockey India League 2024-25: Full list of players after auction, remaining purse
- Delhi SG Pipers men’s squad, Hockey India League 2024-25: Full list of players after auction, remaining purse
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE