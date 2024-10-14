MagazineBuy Print

Ranji Trophy LIVE Score, Round 1 Day 4: Mumbai two down in 262-run chase vs Baroda; Mayank out for duck vs MP; Sikkim wins vs Mizoram

Ranji Trophy 2024-25 LIVE: Get LIVE updates, scorecard and highlights from Day 4 of the opening round of fixtures.

Updated : Oct 14, 2024 10:19 IST

Team Sportstar

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of Day 4 of the opening round of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 fixtures being played across the country.

  • October 14, 2024 10:17
    Mumbai in trouble

    Mumbai loses two wickets in quick succession as it finds itself at 83/4, still needing 262 to win vs Baroda. Bhargav Bhatt provided both the breakthroughs as he removed Rahane and Mhatre

  • October 14, 2024 10:12
    Sikkim beats Mizoram

    Palzore and Ronit More pick three wickets each as Sikkim beats Mizoram by 137 runs. Mizoram was bundled out for 160

  • October 14, 2024 09:44
    Update from Coimbatore
  • October 14, 2024 09:42
    Saini gets the last laugh

    Navdeep Saini gets his revenge and he’s fired up! A quick, hit-the-deck delivery takes an inside edge off Pandey (33 off 44b) to rattle the stumps. Saini’s definitely sending out ‘don’t mess with me’ vibes! - Mayank

    Chhattisgarh 45/1 but still leads by 31 runs. Ashutosh Singh is the new batter in and will be in the middle alongside Eknath (3) 

  • October 14, 2024 09:38
    Mayank Agarwal dismissed

    On-time start in Indore. Overnight declaration from MP and it has 98 overs — weather permitting — to bowl Karnataka out and secure the first-innings lead. Shubham starts with tweaker Kumar Kartikeya and he gets Mayank Agarwal for a duck! - Sudarshan. N

    Karnataka 1/1 and trails by 424 runs! Devdutt Padikkal is the new batter in while Nikin Jose is at the other end and has faced 17 balls, scoring two 

  • October 14, 2024 09:32
    Turning up the heat
  • October 14, 2024 09:23
    Jonty Sidhu steps up

    Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Jonty Sidhu’s valiant hundred gives Delhi first-innings lead against Chhattisgarh

    A one-man show from Jonty Sidhu (103*, 170b, 11x4, 2x6) ensured the battle of attrition between Chhattisgarh and Delhi continued on day three of their Ranji Trophy Elite Group D match.

  • October 14, 2024 09:12
    Cause for concern

    Fresh injury concerns over Prasidh Krishna ahead of India’s Test series against New Zealand

    India and Karnataka pacer Prasidh Krishna not taking the field on day three of the Ranji Trophy Elite Group-C match against Madhya Pradesh here at the Holkar Stadium raised fresh concerns over the speedster’s fitness.

  • October 14, 2024 09:08
    Anish provides an update from Lucknow
  • October 14, 2024 09:06
    Assam 136/3 vs Jharkhand

    Jarkhand, which imposed follow on vs Assam, has dominated the match thus far. After being bundled out for 361, Jharkhand bowled Assam out for 180. The home side is currently 136/3 and still trails by 44 runs. The match is more or less done as Jharkhand took the first innnings lead

  • October 14, 2024 08:58
    Mayank reports from Raipur

    Good morning from Raipur. It’s the last day of Chhattisgarh vs Delhi Ranji Trophy Group D encounter. The fate of the match is all but sealed after Delhi took 14-run first-innings lead yesterday.

  • October 14, 2024 08:38
    Streaming/telecast info

    While there is no live telecast of any of the Ranji Trophy first-round matches, the Baroda vs Mumbai, Madhya Pradesh vs Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh vs Bengal matches can be live streamed on the JioCinema app and website. 

  • October 14, 2024 08:26
    Scores and results at stumps on day 3

    Mumbai 42/2 & 214 vs Baroda 290 & 185 

    Meghalaya 57/6 & 233 vs Services 402 

    Maharashtra 312/6 & Jammu & Kashmir 519/7 dec. 

    Pondicherry 207/6 & 248 vs Rajasthan 291 

    Andhra 79/1 & 167 vs Vidarbha 118 & 366 

    Bengal 141/0 & 311 vs Uttar Pradesh 292 

    Saurashtra 35/5 & 203 vs Tamil Nadu 367 

    Punjab 23/3 & 194 vs Kerala 179

    Gujarat 201 & 343 vs Hyderabad 248

    Uttarakhand 0/0 & 299 vs Himachal 663/3 dec. 

    Assam 130/3 & 180 vs Jharkhand 361 

    Mizoram 150/7 & 163 vs Sikkim 191 & 269 

    Madhya Pradesh 425/8 vs Karnataka 

    Chhattisgarh 33/0 & 343 vs Delhi 357 

    Tripura vs Odisha - Yet to start 

    RESULTS

    Goa beat Manipur by nine wickets 

    Nagaland beat Arunachal by an innings & 290 runs 

    Railways beat Chandigarh by 181 runs 

    Haryana beat Bihar by an innings & 43 runs

Ranji Trophy

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

