“ Dosti yaarian baad me karna, pehle meeting chalo… chalo, arre chal bhai (Save the friendships for later, let’s head to the team meeting… let’s go, come on brother),” came the commanding voice of Navdeep Saini, India international and Delhi’s senior-most player. His words were enough to get Anuj Rawat, Ayush Badoni, and others — who were deep in conversation and banter with Chhattisgarh all-rounder Shashank Singh about his dismissal — to quietly fall in line and head to the meeting.

Delhi skipper Himmat Singh and coach Sarandeep Singh were frequently seen taking inputs from Saini during the first-round Group D Ranji Trophy match in Raipur. In moments like these, it becomes clear that Saini is no longer the youngster tagging along with the team, waiting in the wings as part of the next generation. He is now the seasoned leader his team looks up to.

In a career spanning over a decade since 2013, Saini — once the bright young pacer who realised his dream of playing for India — now finds himself at a crossroads. Battling with his body, injuries, and the inevitable toll of age, he is determined to rise again.

After spending the last two years in and out of action due to groin and shoulder injuries, Saini made a statement with his comeback, claiming 14 wickets in the Duleep Trophy this year. With an average of 25.42 and a five-wicket haul, the Karnal-born pacer finished as the tournament’s third-highest wicket-taker.

“I believe my performance in the Duleep Trophy was good,” Saini told Sportstar. “I had been working hard, but I hadn’t played enough matches for a while. I got injured during the last Ranji season and didn’t participate in any IPL games, even though I was part of the team. There was a long gap, but I played in the DPL (Delhi Premier League), which helped me get back into rhythm. I began preparing both mentally and physically for the Duleep Trophy during the DPL, and it paid off.”

Saini, who will turn 32 in November, remains optimistic about his physical condition. “I feel much better now in terms of how my body is reacting. Since I hadn’t been playing regularly, I couldn’t gauge it before. It’s only after being on the field for four days, bowling, running, and then fielding that you understand how your body is holding up,” he said. “My fitness is improving with each game, and it helped that the Duleep Trophy came before the domestic season. It gave me the chance to get match-fit. With each game, my fitness is improving.”

Saini’s Test debut came during the 2021 Border-Gavaskar series. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Saini’s Test debut came during the 2021 Border-Gavaskar series, where he played a pivotal role in the Sydney Test, taking four wickets and helping India secure a draw. The series became famous for Rishabh Pant’s heroics in the Gabba Test that followed, where India clinched a historic win and retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. In one of the more unforgettable images of that victory, a heavily strapped and visibly injured Saini was seen running towards the striker’s end as India sealed the win with Pant’s boundary.

Saini had suffered a groin strain during Australia’s first innings and bowled just 7.5 overs.

“It was extremely hot in Australia,” Saini recalled. “I had already bowled a seven-over spell at my usual pace, then went out to change my shoes. However, I was called back to bowl another over, and that’s when I suddenly felt some issue with my groin.”

The lanky right-arm pacer has struggled to enjoy an injury-free season since his Test debut. | Photo Credit: AP

The lanky right-arm pacer has struggled to enjoy an injury-free season since his Test debut. A shoulder injury caused by an awkward fall during the Sri Lanka tour in July 2021 sidelined him, followed by an abdominal muscle strain that ruled him out of the 2022 Test series against Bangladesh.

With 23 wickets in international cricket and 373 scalps in domestic cricket across formats, Saini has consistently demonstrated his ability to bowl in the right channel, at speeds exceeding 140 km/h. He’s no stranger to setbacks but knows how to face them head-on.

“When I recovered and returned to domestic cricket, I kept performing well,” he said. “I was part of the India A tour, and in the next domestic season, whether it was the Vijay Hazare Trophy, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, or other tournaments, I had decent performances throughout.”

With two Tests, eight ODIs, and 11 T20Is under his belt, Saini considers himself “fully prepared” for whatever challenge comes next. “During the Duleep Trophy this year, I knew I had to perform well. We all understand the stakes, with important series ahead. I’m ready—whenever the team needs me, I’ll be there, fully prepared.”

Despite the setbacks, Saini’s hunger to represent India again hasn’t wavered. “There hasn’t been a single day when I haven’t thought about playing for India again,” he said. “Even though I’ve worn the jersey before, my dream is to play for the country again. When that moment comes, it’ll feel like my debut all over again. These thoughts drive me, which is why I never take any practice session lightly. I know my dream, and I’m working towards achieving it.”