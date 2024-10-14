MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IND A vs AUS A: Teen talent Sam Konstas named in Australia A squad against India A

The 19-year-old opener struck twin centuries against South Australia last week, becoming the youngest player to do so in a Sheffield Shield match since Ricky Ponting.

Published : Oct 14, 2024 09:51 IST , MELBOURNE - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Sam Konstas struck twin centuries against South Australia last week, becoming the youngest player to do so in a Sheffield Shield match since Ricky Ponting.
Sam Konstas struck twin centuries against South Australia last week, becoming the youngest player to do so in a Sheffield Shield match since Ricky Ponting. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Sam Konstas struck twin centuries against South Australia last week, becoming the youngest player to do so in a Sheffield Shield match since Ricky Ponting. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

New South Wales’ teenage batting talent Sam Konstas has soared into Australian selectors’ calculations for the Test series against India with his inclusion in the ‘A’ team’s squad for matches against India A.

The 19-year-old opener struck twin centuries against South Australia last week, becoming the youngest player to do so in a Sheffield Shield match since Ricky Ponting.

With a spot available in the Test squad due to Cameron Green’s back injury, Konstas was named in a 17-man squad released on Monday for the four-day matches against India A in Mackay (October 31-November 4) and Melbourne (November 7-10).

READ | AUS vs PAK: Cummins returns to Australia squad, Marsh and Head to miss Pakistan ODI series

Selectors will likely opt for another batter to cover for all-rounder Green in the India series and possibly an opener if Steve Smith is restored to the number four spot.

Smith opened in place of the retired David Warner for Australia’s last four Tests against West Indies and New Zealand, averaging 28.50.

Although having played only five first-class matches, Konstas joins former Test openers Cameron Bancroft and Marcus Harris in the A squad.

Australia A squad:

Nathan McSweeney (capt), Cameron Bancroft, Scott Boland, Jordan Buckingham, Cooper Connolly, Ollie Davies, Marcus Harris, Sam Konstas, Nathan McAndrew, Michael Neser, Todd Murphy, Fergus O’Neill, Jimmy Peirson, Josh Philippe, Corey Rocchiccioli, Mark Steketee, Beau Webster

Related Topics

India A /

India A vs Australia A /

Australia A

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND A vs AUS A: Teen talent Sam Konstas named in Australia A squad against India A
    Reuters
  2. Hockey India League 2024-25 Auction Day 2 LIVE Updates: Players, base price details, live-streaming info and more
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ranji Trophy LIVE Score, Round 1 Day 4: Mumbai two down in 262-run chase vs Baroda; Mayank out for duck vs MP
    Team Sportstar
  4. Kyrgios vows to ‘shut up’ doubters with December comeback
    AFP
  5. Sixers star Joel Embiid ruled out of remaining preseason games
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. IND A vs AUS A: Teen talent Sam Konstas named in Australia A squad against India A
    Reuters
  2. AUS vs PAK: Cummins returns to Australia squad, Marsh and Head to miss Pakistan ODI series
    AFP
  3. Ranji Trophy LIVE Score, Round 1 Day 4: Mumbai two down in 262-run chase vs Baroda; Mayank out for duck vs MP
    Team Sportstar
  4. SL vs WI: King, Lewis propel West Indies to T20 triumph over Sri Lanka
    AFP
  5. Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25: Cameron Green to undergo back surgery, ruled out of Test series against India
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND A vs AUS A: Teen talent Sam Konstas named in Australia A squad against India A
    Reuters
  2. Hockey India League 2024-25 Auction Day 2 LIVE Updates: Players, base price details, live-streaming info and more
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ranji Trophy LIVE Score, Round 1 Day 4: Mumbai two down in 262-run chase vs Baroda; Mayank out for duck vs MP
    Team Sportstar
  4. Kyrgios vows to ‘shut up’ doubters with December comeback
    AFP
  5. Sixers star Joel Embiid ruled out of remaining preseason games
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment