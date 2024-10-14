IND A vs AUS A: Teen talent Sam Konstas named in Australia A squad against India A

New South Wales’ teenage batting talent Sam Konstas has soared into Australian selectors’ calculations for the Test series against India with his inclusion in the ‘A’ team’s squad for matches against India A.

The 19-year-old opener struck twin centuries against South Australia last week, becoming the youngest player to do so in a Sheffield Shield match since Ricky Ponting.

With a spot available in the Test squad due to Cameron Green’s back injury, Konstas was named in a 17-man squad released on Monday for the four-day matches against India A in Mackay (October 31-November 4) and Melbourne (November 7-10).

Selectors will likely opt for another batter to cover for all-rounder Green in the India series and possibly an opener if Steve Smith is restored to the number four spot.

Smith opened in place of the retired David Warner for Australia’s last four Tests against West Indies and New Zealand, averaging 28.50.

Although having played only five first-class matches, Konstas joins former Test openers Cameron Bancroft and Marcus Harris in the A squad.

Australia A squad:

Nathan McSweeney (capt), Cameron Bancroft, Scott Boland, Jordan Buckingham, Cooper Connolly, Ollie Davies, Marcus Harris, Sam Konstas, Nathan McAndrew, Michael Neser, Todd Murphy, Fergus O’Neill, Jimmy Peirson, Josh Philippe, Corey Rocchiccioli, Mark Steketee, Beau Webster