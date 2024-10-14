MagazineBuy Print

AUS vs PAK: Cummins returns to Australia squad, Marsh and Head to miss Pakistan ODI series

AUS vs PAK, ODI series: Marsh and Head have both been granted paternity leave, opening the door for Jake Fraser-McGurk and Matt Short to open the batting together.

Published : Oct 14, 2024 08:41 IST , Sydney - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Pat Cummins returns as captain for Australia’s home one-day series against Pakistan next month.
Pat Cummins returns as captain for Australia’s home one-day series against Pakistan next month. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Pat Cummins returns as captain for Australia’s home one-day series against Pakistan next month. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head were Monday ruled out of Australia’s home one-day series against Pakistan next month, but Pat Cummins returns as captain after missing the recent England tour.

Marsh and Head have both been granted paternity leave, opening the door for Jake Fraser-McGurk and Matt Short to open the batting together.

Cameron Green was also absent from the 14-man squad, with the all-rounder to undergo back surgery this week that will sideline him for six months.

Cummins missed the white-ball tour of England and Scotland to rest, but is back to captain the ODI team for the first time since winning the 2023 World Cup.

Marcus Stoinis returns after being overlooked for England, while rising stars Cooper Connolly and Aaron Hardie also make the grade.

“This is our last ODI series before the Champions Trophy (in Pakistan) and the balance of the squad was focused on that as well as continuing to focus on preparation of individuals for the upcoming Test summer,” said chief selector George Bailey.

“The one-day side had a great result in the UK particularly given illness and injury challenges.

“We view this is an opportunity to expand on that achievement in preparation for next February in Pakistan.”

Australia play three ODIs against Pakistan next month in Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth followed by three Twenty20s, with that squad to be announced at a later date.

Australia one-day squad
Pat Cummins (capt), Sean Abbott, Cooper Connolly, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa

