Burkina Faso secures spot in 2025 African Cup of Nations finals

Burkina Faso became the first team to qualify for the 2025 African Cup of Nations finals, joining hosts Morocco in the 24-team tournament following a 2-0 win in Burundi on Sunday.

Published : Oct 14, 2024 08:14 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Burundi’s #6 Tresore Mossi and goalkeeper #1 Jonathan fight for the ball with Burkina Fasos’ #13 Mohamed Konate during the CAF 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualification football match.
Burundi’s #6 Tresore Mossi and goalkeeper #1 Jonathan fight for the ball with Burkina Fasos’ #13 Mohamed Konate during the CAF 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualification football match. | Photo Credit: AFP
Burundi's #6 Tresore Mossi and goalkeeper #1 Jonathan fight for the ball with Burkina Fasos' #13 Mohamed Konate during the CAF 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualification football match.

Burkina Faso became the first team to qualify for the 2025 African Cup of Nations finals, joining hosts Morocco in the 24-team tournament following a 2-0 win in Burundi on Sunday.

A goal from Mohamed Konate and Bertrand Traore’s penalty, took the Burkinabe to 10 points from four games in Group L and ensured it will not finish outside the top two.

Senegal is in second place with seven points from three matches and will also qualify if it wins away to Malawi on Tuesday. Burundi has three points from four games and Malawi none from three.

The top two in the 12 qualification pools advance to the finals that will be played from December 21 next year to January 18, 2026, bar Morocco’s Group B where one other team will qualify.

Gabon, Central African Republic and Lesotho are the other teams in that section. 

